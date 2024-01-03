What happened to Penny Branning on EastEnders and who is her mum?
Your guide to the latest Branning to return.
Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) may have only returned to EastEnders in the beginning of 2024, but she's already caused a lot of trouble.
The daughter of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is certainly a firecracker of a character, who's got herself into enough mischief to last a lifetime in Paris.
Penny was first introduced in 2008, but hadn't been seen until 2024 on EastEnders - so you may be forgiven for forgetting some of the finer character details.
Read on to find out what happened to Penny Branning, who her mum is and who plays her on EastEnders.
Who is Penny Branning and what happened to her?
Penny Branning is the daughter of Jack Branning and Selina Branning.
She is the half-sister of Amy Mitchell, Ricky Branning and the late James Branning.
Although she was born in 1998 on the show, she was first seen on-screen in 2008, when she was played by Mia McKenna-Bruce.
Penny is a wheelchair user from a terrible accident she suffered as a child, which wasn't shown on-screen.
When Jack and Selina were together, Jack caught a drug dealer who then hit Penny with his car in an act of revenge.
It left Penny's spine damaged, and as a result, she needs to use a wheelchair.
When Penny arrived back in Albert Square in 2008, Jack tried to reconnect with his daughter and her mother by taking them out for his child's birthday.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
But when he wasn't there the next morning, Penny was devastated, and Selina decided it would be better for her if they moved to France and away from Jack.
Penny visited later in the year, and though she didn't get on with Jack's girlfriend Ronnie Mitchell, she does connect with his sister-in-law Tanya Branning, and contemplates staying in Walford with her.
However, Jack persuades her to go back to France and be with her mum, Selina.
After that, Penny had a few mentions, until she was finally seen back on-screen (portrayed by a different actress, Kitty Castledine) still in Paris.
It's revealed she's been up to no good in France, having become a drugs pusher, which resulted in Lauren getting arrested on New Year's Day 2024.
Who is Penny Branning's mum?
Selina Branning is Penny Branning's mum. She was the first wife of Jack Branning.
She was first introduced in January 2008 and was played by Daisy Beaumont.
Who plays Penny Branning?
Kitty Castledine plays Penny Branning in EastEnders.
The character was played by Mia McKenna-Bruce in 2008, before being recast in 2023.
Castledine has a very famous mum - Lucy Alexander, who used to present Homes Under the Hammer.
Her dad is famous, too, as an ex-Premier League footballer, Stewart Castledine.
Before EastEnders, Castledine had a role in The Break as Katy.
Read more:
- EastEnders Christmas 2023 review: Event television in every way
- EastEnders star Danny Walters breaks silence on Keanu Taylor death
- Every EastEnders Christmas episode ever, ranked
- EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean heartache in tragic fostering story
- EastEnders must give tragic heroine Whitney the happy ever after she deserves
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previews Christmas 2023 and The Six aftermath
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth on Kathy and Rocky: "She can’t live with the constant lies"
- EastEnders' Diane Parish teases "heartbreak" in Christmas episode
- EastEnders' Lacey Turner on whether Stacey will kill again: "She will do whatever it takes to protect Eve"
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal: "People will be on the edge of their seats"
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright: "The body wasn't who I thought it would be"
EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.