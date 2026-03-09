Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has made yet another reckless move in EastEnders after fearing for his future.

The Walford hard man has been acting as a police informant for months, blissfully unaware that new mate Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) was working with a drugs gang to track down the grass.

Last week, when Ravi discovered that the cops were planning a sting to bring down lower-tier people in the gang, he realised this could impact Mark. He tipped him off, and he was able to avoid being arrested.

However, this cemented to Mark that his pal's intel had clearly come from Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and he began to query why they were so pally.

In today's episode, he was under pressure from the gang to get rid of the informant, and managed to track Ravi down to the Boxing Den. He was furiously swiping at a punch bag, and Mark reminded him that the clock was ticking for him to track down the informant.

Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

To put it bluntly, Mark said that he needed the "rat's head on a platter".

Ravi even agreed to help deal with the snitch when Mark had managed to track him down – but he remained unconvinced by the bluff.

Charging over to the Brewery Apartments, Mark forced his way into Ravi and Priya's flat and smashed up the living room. He was desperate to find some sort of evidence that would prove that Ravi was responsible, but got more than he bargained for when Priya burst in and caught him in the act.

She swore that her boyfriend wasn't the one he was looking for, and explained that he and Jack had a very complex relationship. As a result, Jack owed Ravi a favour, which is how he knew about the sting on the drugs gang.

Mark reluctantly accepted her explanation, and she headed out to take some documents to Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) ahead of starting work at the car lot. She didn't get opportunity to clean up the flat, and Ravi returned home to find the mess.

Mark climbed into Ravi's car, well aware of the potential consequences. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He immediately realised who was responsible, and ran to Priya to tell her that he loved her, and was going to make things right. Jumping into a car, he sped towards Mark, almost knocking him over.

Mark clocked what was happening and climbed into the passenger seat, as a reckless Ravi sped out of Albert Square.

What is Ravi's plan to silence Mark?

