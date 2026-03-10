Priya Nandra-Hart's (Sophie Khan Levy) worst fears for her partner Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) have been realised in an emotional episode of EastEnders.

Yesterday, she watched in horror as he sped off into the distance with Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) in the passenger seat of their car. Ravi had realised that Mark was under pressure to expose him as a police informant within one of London's drugs gangs.

Priya was also aware of the unfolding situation, and despite her attempts to throw Mark off the scent, he wasn't convinced.

Earlier that day, he'd bluntly told Ravi that he had to put the "rat's head on a platter".

The two men ended up at Walford Common, heading to a clearing between the trees for a confrontation. For a moment, Mark believed that he might've been wired up to feed information about the gang to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), though Ravi listed a string of previous offences that he hadn't been apprehended for to prove otherwise.

Ravi goaded Mark into a fight to the death, after learning he hadn't been given a gun to complete the deed. This was Mark's opportunity to prove himself to the gang that he was faithful, and to save sister Vicki (Alice Haig) from being targeted.

Meanwhile, back in Albert Square, Priya rushed to find Vicki and her fiancé Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), desperately hoping that they could help her stop the ongoing nightmare. Vicki was in disbelief, and rushed to see Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for answers.

Sadly, Phil confirmed what Mark was entwined in, and the group were forced to rush to the woodland.

Ravi lay badly beaten on the ground – crying out in pain – as Mark stood above him with a branch from a tree. He urged him to complete the deed, just as Vicki rushed over and grabbed her brother.

Seeing red, Mark continued to lunge towards Ravi, and Phil was forced to step in and defuse the situation.

When everyone returned to the Square, Vicki promised Priya that she'd stop Mark pursuing the hit against Ravi, even if it meant putting her own life at risk. While this wasn't concrete evidence that the ordeal would be over, Priya was somewhat relieved to hear that she might be able to take time to aid her partner's mental health issues.

However, back at home, she realised that the situation was far worse than she originally thought. While cleaning Ravi's wounds, she noticed a series of self-harm scars on his body.

Will he agree to get the help he needs?

