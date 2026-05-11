EastEnders actress Michelle Collins has teased what could come for the "dangerous" dynamic between Max Branning and Cindy Beale in upcoming episodes.

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Fans are already aware that Max is heading down the aisle (again) by the end of this year, with a flash-forward episode set on New Year's Day 2027 airing at the beginning of this year.

First, having a one-off hook-up on Christmas Day 2025, the pair's potential romance was initially stopped in its tracks when she discovered her new fling was the same man who has caused a string of issues with her children.

Among his many indiscretions, Max has slept with her daughter Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater), and Cindy blamed him for the death of her eldest son, Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell), in 2017.

Michelle Collins and Jake Wood as Cindy and Max in EastEnders

However, their passion clearly endured, and after a car accident and a series of schemes together, they found themselves in a secret romance, which was only exposed to their families last month.

But is everything as it seems for the pair, both no strangers to illicit affairs and scheming, as it seems as we look ahead?

Speaking to Radio Times on the red carpet of the BAFTA Television Awards 2026, Collins teased: “What I'd like to happen is probably different, I think. I think people think that Max and Cindy kind of deserve each other.

"Yeah, in the beginning, I was a bit like,' oh, I don't know', but I think actually, they're a kind of good match, and people seem to be loving them together. Apparently, they're #Mindy."

"I think they play each other at their own game," she added. "And they're both a bit dangerous, so I'm not sure it's all gonna bode well, but let's see. But I'm having fun working with Jake [Wood]. He's great. Yeah, it's exciting."

Diane Parish, Jessie Wallace and Michelle Collins accepting the Soap award for EastEnders at the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

She added: "It's always great to have – even though obviously he's been there before – it's great to have somebody come in and have kind of new energy. Yeah, so I'm really enjoying it.”

At the BAFTA TV Awards this Sunday, EastEnders took home the award for Best Soap, with Collins representing the show alongside castmates Jessie Wallace (who plays Kat Moon), Diane Parish (who plays Denise), and Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati).

Former executive producer Chris Clenshaw and his successor, current boss Ben Wadey, also joined them on stage.

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