A star rating of 3 out of 5.

It's been a rocky road to release for season 3 of Good Omens.

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While we were initially meant to get a full six-episode season, the last outing for Prime Video's beloved fantasy series was truncated, resulting in a single feature-length finale pulled together by director Rachel Talalay. Although author Neil Gaiman was involved in some of the writing of the finale, he stepped down from the production following allegations of sexual misconduct against him (allegations that he strongly denies).

But, as we've previously said (and, as the finale episode serves to remind us), Good Omens is much bigger than one individual. So what of our angel and demon, Michael Sheen and David Tennant? Last season's ending saw the pair reluctantly go their separate ways, with Crowley admitting his feelings, while Aziraphale accepted a promotion in Heaven.

Now, post-break-up, neither of them are doing particularly well. Crowley's never been more down in the dumps, while Aziraphale's promotion to Supreme Archangel isn't exactly agreeing with him, as he causes havoc in heaven. Now, the Second Coming is, well, coming... and the pair have to reunite to repair their relationship and save the universe.

No pressure.

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens. Sanne Gault / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

It can be no surprise to anyone that this last episode feels rushed, with storylines that clearly should have unfolded over six episodes being truncated into a fraction of the time. That has ripple effects across the entire episode, with reveals that could have been done much more subtly being very on the nose, certain characters feeling like little more than pantomime villains, and world-threatening crises being solved within the speed of light.

Many returning and new cast members aren't given time to shine either, with Toby Jones and Tanya Moodie being criminally underused. The exception to this rule is new cast member Bilal Hasna, who offers up a hilariously unsure and timid version of none other than Jesus. Despite the timing issues, he's mercifully still given just enough screen time, becoming a fun addition to the series that feels reminiscent of season one.

But, most importantly, Sheen and Tennant are still magical, with their sizzling chemistry rightfully pulling focus. By hell or high water, they manage to hold the finale together. Naturally, this is all about the two of them, with Aziraphale and Crowley facing up to another apocalypse and embarking on one last adventure together (along with their beloved Bentley and bookshop, of course). Despite all of the issues, the two of them are still enthralling, it makes it impossible not to root for the star-crossed agents of Heaven and Hell.

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Sheen, in particular, shines, with Aziraphale getting himself into situations he never could have anticipated before he met a certain dastardly demon. There are laughs, there are tears, and at one point, there's an obscene amount of stage make-up.

Although the bittersweet ending comes around very quickly, just enough time is dedicated to it to make it feel earned, with other elements of the show rightfully being sacrificed to focus on giving Aziraphale and Crowley's story an ending that’s justified. Occasionally those final scenes teeter on the edge of being too sentimental – but for a finale that's been such a long time coming, that's something we can forgive.

Ultimately, the Good Omens finale deserved much more, but amid a sea of TV cancellations, it'll be a relief that the series was able to conclude at all. To borrow the words of a certain angel, it's a tidy place to end – and that's going to have to be enough.

Good Omens season 3 will arrive on Prime Video on 13 May 2026. Get 30 days for free with an Amazon Prime free trial.

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