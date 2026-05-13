*Warning - contains spoilers for NCIS season 23 episodes which have yet to air in the UK.*

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The 23rd season of NCIS has now come to an end on CBS in the US, meaning thoughts now naturally turn to the future of the hit, long-running procedural series.

Of course, the franchise it has spawned is continuing on apace - ongoing spin-offs NCIS: Origins and NCIS Sydney have new seasons on the way, while another new series, NCIS: New York, will start airing later this year.

But will the original series be getting a 24th run, who from the cast could be back, and when are the episodes likely to debut?

Read on for everything you need to know about NCIS season 24.

Will there be an NCIS season 24?

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker in NCIS. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

There will! NCIS was renewed for a 24th season in January 2026, while the 23rd run was on a mid-season break.

When might NCIS season 24 be released?

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Gary Cole as Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas "Nick" Torres in NCIS. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

We don't yet know exactly when NCIS season 24 will be released, but we imagine it will follow a similar timeline to season 23. That run of the show began airing episodes in the US on CBS in October, as did season 23 a year earlier.

We would therefore expect the new season to start airing stateside in October 2026.

A UK release date is less easy to predict. Season 23 has yet to arrive in the UK on Disney+, despite it being well over a year since season 22 debuted. Once we get that season, it may be easier to get a sense of when season 24 might arrive too.

Who might return to star in NCIS season 24?

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres and Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

We don't currently know who from the NCIS cast will be back for season 24, but we are expecting most of the central cast from season 23 to return. This includes Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee.

However, one star who we're not expecting to return, bar any flashback cameos, is Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance. The character was unexpectedly killed in the show's 500th episode, meaning he's highly unlikely to be back in any permanent capacity.

Here's a list of the stars from NCIS season 23 that we're currently expecting to return:

Gary Cole as Alden Parker

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres

Brian Dietzen as Dr Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

Is there a trailer for NCIS season 24?

There isn't a trailer available for NCIS season 24 just yet.

You can watch a sneak peek from one of the show's most recent episodes here, and we will update this page with any new footage as and when we get it.

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NCIS is available to watch on Disney+ in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £99.90 a year now.

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