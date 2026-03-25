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NCIS airs major surprise cast exit in milestone 500th episode for beloved crime show
A major, long-running NCIS character was killed off in dramatic, shocking fashion in the procedural show's milestone 500th episode.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 11:09 am
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