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Rivals stars Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfitt talk navigating passionate love scenes: "It's just two Paddies going at it"
The on-screen husband-and-wife duo return for Rivals season 2.
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 8:00 pm
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