This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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With pulses racing, feuds brewing and romance blossoming, it’s time to celebrate the return of Rivals.

RT spoke with actors Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit to get their take on Rutshire's latest exploits.

Aidan Turner

Were you happy to grow the ‘tache again?

I quite like the ’tache. It’s comfortable, and it’s good for the character. They’re quite popular these days so I don’t feel out of place with it.

Do you feel nostalgic on set?

I love seeing the old food wrappers. Declan goes to buy fireworks, and the shelves are stacked with 80s food, and it’s gorgeous to see all that stuff.

What were you like in the 80s?

I had a BMX and I was one of the first kids on the street to have a Nintendo; I was pretty popular until another kid got a Sega Mega Drive! My son turned four recently and he wanted a Spider-Man theme for his party, and I had a flashback to me in a Spider-Man outfit on my fifth birthday. I called my mum and she sent me the photographs.

How do you feel about all the sex scenes?

Victoria and I are good pals, and this is not our first rodeo. We know how to support each other.

Did you do anything to get in shape before filming?

We don’t really see Declan train, his passion is his work. You have to work hard to achieve certain things with other roles, but that wasn’t required here, which was freeing.

Victoria Smurfit and Aidan Turner. Disney Plus

Victoria Smurfit



What were you like in the 80s?

My goddess was Madonna but I had ginger hair, terrible spots and my mum tried to dress me in Laura Ashley.

Did you read the Jilly Cooper books?

We moved to Surrey when I was 14, so we were this Irish family arriving in high society just like the O’Haras. I was Taggie’s age, and me and my mum used to love Maud and say we’d love to marry Declan. She’s in the sky now but, look, Mum, I did it! I married Declan!

Your first day on set was a sex scene. What was that like?

What’s more appropriate for Rivals than being in a shower, wearing a plaster over your lady biscuit? Aidan’s a dote of a man. I trust him implicitly, so it’s just two Paddies going at it.

Do you worry about being naked or getting into shape?

I do worry about it, but I never get around to doing anything about it. It’s like painting the laundry room: does it need doing? Yes. Am I going to do it? No. Before the scene I feel like I’m at the edge of a black hole, but the minute I drop my gown, it’s fine. The crew have seen it all before. It’s just, “Here you go, lads and lasses, it’s all a bit lower than it was last year”, and we crack on.

Rivals is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 premieres on Friday 15 May 2026. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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