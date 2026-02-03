Premier League Darts begins with a trip to Newcastle as eight of the best darts players in the world aim for glory.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries enters the competition under the threat of world champion Luke Littler.

The pair are the two top players on the planet right now and it would take some special performances over the coming months to topple them.

The tournament spans 16 weeks before the Play Offs at the O2 Arena in London.

How to watch Premier League Darts 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch Premier League Darts 2026 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.

It all kicks off on Thursday 5th February 2026.

The tournament will run until Thursday 28th May 2026, with the play-offs and final taking place on that day.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Premier League Darts 2026 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Thursday 5th February (7pm) Night 1 – Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Thursday 12th February (7pm) Night 2 – Antwerp (AFAS Dome)

Thursday 19th February (7pm) Night 3 – Glasgow (OVO Hydro)

Thursday 26th February (7pm) Night 4 – Belfast (SSE Arena)

Thursday 5th March (7pm) Night 5 – Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

Thursday 12th March (7pm) Night 6 – Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Thursday 19th March (7pm) Night 7 – Dublin (3Arena)

Thursday 26th March (7pm) Night 8 – Berlin (Uber Arena)

Thursday 2nd April (7pm) Night 9 – Manchester (AO Arena)

Thursday 9th April (7pm) Night 10 – Brighton (Brighton Centre)

Thursday 16th April (7pm) Night 11 – Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)

Thursday 23rd April (7pm) Night 12 – Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)

Thursday 30th April (7pm) Night 13 – Aberdeen (P&J Live)

Thursday 7th May (7pm) Night 14 – Leeds (First Direct Arena)

Thursday 14th May (7pm) Night 15 – Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

Thursday 21st May (7pm) Night 16 – Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

Thursday 28th May (7pm) Play-Offs – London (The O2)

