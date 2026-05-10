Seth Rogen has opened up on how working on The Studio season 2 had a "therapeutic" effect for the cast following the sudden death of co-star Catherine O'Hara.

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The Hollywood legend, best known for roles in Home Alone and Schitt's Creek, passed away suddenly at the start of the year, after playing the main role of mentor figure Patty Leigh in the Apple TV comedy series.

Speaking to Radio Times at an Apple TV event for nominees at the BAFTA Television Awards 2026, co-creator and star Seth Rogen said it had been "very hard" returning to work on the show after such an enormous loss.

However, he went on to explain that it had also helped them to process their grief for their beloved co-star and friend.

"Being with this group of people every day and getting to work with them and getting to make each other laugh has been, I think, very therapeutic, in many ways," he said.

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"And it kind of allowed us to move through it all together, which has been very, you know... I think, as far as dealing with things like this go, it's been one of the better versions of it."

Rogen plays Continental Studios head Matt Remick in the pop culture satire, a protege of Patty's, who juggles his artistic aspirations with meeting the commercial demands of his business-minded bosses.

Co-star Ike Barinholtz, who plays Matt's friend and colleague, revealed that there is very little unused footage of O'Hara from season 1, but Rogen did confirm that the show will pay tribute to the star and her character in an as-yet-undisclosed way.

"[On] this show, we don't do a lot of deleted scenes because the way that it's shot, the manner in which they write it, it's not as if there are a lot of things that are left on the cutting room floor," Barinholtz told Radio Times.

"I can think of, off-hand, one or two things that maybe we shot and didn't use, so we don't have anything like that. But we have so much time spent with her, and we really went into this season with her at the forefront of our mind, as I think a lot of people are."

The Studio ranks as one of Apple TV's most acclaimed shows to date, with a nomination for Best International Programme at this year's BAFTA TV Awards, while Rogen and O'Hara were nominated for their performances at the Emmys and Golden Globes.

A second season was ordered back in May 2025 and started filming earlier this year, with Rogen and Barinholtz teasing even more ambitious sequences than the first, including scenes set at the prestigious Venice Film Festival.

The next instalment does not yet have a confirmed release date, but we'll bring you further updates on that as they come in.

The Studio is available to stream on Apple TV. Start your seven day free Apple TV trial.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

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