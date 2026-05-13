This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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As Rivals returns to Disney+, Katherine Parkinson talks Lizzie's upcoming season 2 scenes and whether we could be seeing her fronting her own TV documentary one day.

What do you enjoy about playing Lizzie?

She’s an adulterer and casually snobbish, so she’s no hero. But being admired by Freddie is meaningful to her because she’s been under-appreciated for so many years. I find it painful that she has to prioritise her husband’s career when she has this rare writing talent.

Lizzie’s sex scene with Freddie in series one went viral. How did you feel about that?

Pleased, and quite surprised, because our story’s told economically in terms of screentime. Because there are so many of us in Rivals, it can feel like opera, and you can blaze with a brief intensity. I was glad it touched people, this tender story of sad middle-aged people!

How do you feel about the sex scenes?

Danny’s a very experienced actor and he’s not typically English in that sort of squeamish way. Pretty much everything you do as an actor is ridiculous; sex isn’t any more ridiculous than anything else. There isn’t any feeling of, “I’m nearly 50, why am I doing this?” or of feeling remotely exploited.

What about the sex scenes with Chris Oliver, who plays Lizzie’s husband, James? There’s a particularly cringey one in the second series.

That scene is comic but also quite horrific. It’s a grey area where it’s consensual sex, not assault, but Lizzie’s not up for it at all. I think the story of obligatory marital sex is interesting.

Are you pleased to be working with intimacy co-ordinators?

I definitely had moments back in the day when I could have benefited from somebody to have those chats with, where you’d be too embarrassed to say anything in front of a big crew.

There’s a line in this series about the ridiculous notion that a celebrity should front a documentary: “Whatever next, Joanna Lumley on plumbing?”. Would you do one?

As I get older I’m more open to it. I’m really into Pompeii and mud larking, but I’d rather watch Mary Beard presenting those kinds of things. But never say never!

Rivals is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 premieres on Friday 15 May 2026. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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