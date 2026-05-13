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Katherine Parkinson talks comic but horrific Rivals scene: "I think the story of obligatory marital sex is interesting"
Katherine Parkinson talks Lizzie's upcoming Rivals season 2 scenes.
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Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 8:00 am
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