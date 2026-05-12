Stockport hold a slender lead over Stevenage heading into the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final on Wednesday evening.

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There was drama at the death in last Saturday's first leg as Hatters ace Ben Osborn made the most of a Boro defensive blunder to score the only goal of the game in the final minute.

Despite taking an advantage back to Edgeley Park, Stockport boss Dave Challinor insists his team will not try and defend the lead in their bid to reach Wembley.

Stevenage should take heart from their 3-1 victory at County in December, though, and manager Alex Revell believes the late goal changes little in terms of his side's approach to the away leg.

Bradford or Bolton – and a shot at reaching the Championship – await the winners in the final at Wembley later this month.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport v Stevenage on TV and online.

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When is Stockport v Stevenage?

Stockport v Stevenage will take place on Wednesday 13 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stockport v Stevenage kick-off time

Stockport v Stevenage will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Stockport v Stevenage on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stockport v Stevenage online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stockport v Stevenage on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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