Following the casting of Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler in the lead roles for Ryan Coogler's new The X-Files reboot, a host of other cast members have now been announced.

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Amongst those joining the series in currently unknown, new roles, will be Amy Madigan, who recently won an Oscar for her role in Weapons, along with Reservoir Dogs legend Steve Buscemi.

Other additions to the cast include Ben Foster (Christy), Devery Jacobs (Echo), Lochlyn Munro (Peacemaker), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Joel D Montgrand (True Detective) and Sofia Grace Clifton (The Muppets Mayhem).

Patel and Deadwyler will be playing two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents, who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.

Amy Madigan and Steve Buscemi. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Original The X-Files star Gillian Anderson has already given the reboot her seal of approval, saying at Washington DC's Awesome Con that she'd had a "few conversations" with Coogler and that he is "such a cool guy and so talented".

She continued: "The pilot script is really good. I would say, have an open mind and give it a chance because it's gonna be f***ing cool. It's something different."

It is not yet known whether Anderson or David Duchovny will be reprising their roles as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder in the new series.

Currently the reboot, for which Jennifer Yale is serving as showrunner, has only been commissioned for a pilot, so we will have to wait and see whether it gets a full season order, or goes the way of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival.

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Coogler, who is writing and directing the pilot, won an Oscar for writing his most recent film, Sinners. He is also working on Black Panther 3, which he confirmed last year would be his next film.

The X-Files is available to stream on Disney+. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

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