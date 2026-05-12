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The X-Files reboot casts 2026 Oscar-winner and Reservoir Dogs icon in new roles
Amy Madigan and Steve Buscemi are joining Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler in the new series.
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 11:14 am
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