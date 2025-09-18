The one-off revival, which has been written by Albertina Rizzo and directed by Alex Timbers, will see the gang return to the Muppet Theatre to produce a variety show – with Sabrina Carpenter set to guest star.

She will appear alongside Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and co (portrayed by longstanding Muppeteers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel).

The news was confirmed by Disney+ on social media, with the streamer writing: “It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star @SabrinaCarpenter!"

It continued: “This brand-new instalment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos.”

Rizzo and Timbers also serve as executive producers alongside Carpenter, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey Pictures, while David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach executive produce for The Muppets Studio.

This won't be the first Muppets project made exclusively for Disney+, with the streamer previously bringing the largely improvised Muppets Now to our screens back in 2020, followed by the Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion in 2021, and The Muppets Mayhem in 2023, which ran for one season.

There was also a scripted comedy revival series called Muppets Live Another Day, which was in development in the late 2010s, and would have taken place after 1984 film The Muppets Take Manhattan, but the project was ultimately scrapped in 2019 due to "creative differences".

