Wallace & Gromit creator teases franchise future and whether we'll get a Feathers McGraw prequel
Nick Park spoke with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for The National Television Awards 2025.
After 35 years on our screen, Wallace & Gromit returned to our screens with a bang last Christmas, appearing in their second-ever feature length film, Vengeance Most Fowl.
The film aired on BBC One on Christmas Day and took the world by storm, racking up huge ratings from viewers desperate to catch up with the iconic duo, and also to find out what the villainous Feathers McGraw had been up to since he was last seen in 1993's The Wrong Trousers.
Now, fans are naturally desperate for more - and the duo's creator, Nick Park, has teased that they may be in luck, even if it takes a little while for them to see it.
Park spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively on the red carpet for the National Television Awards 2025, and when asked whether we would see more from Wallace & Gromit, he said: "Well, hope so.
"These things take quite a while to formulate and to get them good, but there's always ideas buzzing around in my head."
When asked whether we could also see a Feathers McGraw prequel, to reveal why he is the way he is, Park said: "Yeah actually, I've been asked that quite a few times. It's an interesting thought. I just say, 'Yeah, watch this space, really'. It's hard to know unless you come up with an idea that really is cracking."
Wallace & Gromit were honoured at the NTAs with the Special Recognition Award, which was presented to Park by Jonathan Ross.
While accepting the award, Park said it was "overwhelming" to think how far the characters had come since he first dreamed them up as a student, and paid tribute to both the late Peter Sallis, who originated the voice of Wallace, and Ben Whitehead, who has taken on the role in recent years.
The animated creations were then also seen accepting the award in a video, while stars from their previous outings, Lenny Henry, Sally Lindsay, Adjoa Andoh, Reece Shearsmith and Diane Morgan, also paid tribute to their enduring brilliance and popularity.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.
