*Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Good Omens season 3.*

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The curtain has drawn on Good Omens, with season 3 (AKA the finale episode) serving up a bittersweet ending for our favourite angel and demon.

Michael Sheen returns as Aziraphale, while David Tennant’s back as Crowley, with the pair having to face up to the Second Coming after the dramatic season 2 finale.

But, with Aziraphale struggling after his promotion in Heaven and Crowley down in the dumps in Soho, how can the pair get their relationship back to where it once was?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Good Omens season 3 ending.

Good Omens season 3 ending explained: What happened to Aziraphale and Crowley?

Ultimately, Aziraphale and Crowley asked God (Tanya Moodie) to create a new universe without Heaven or Hell, where humans could actually have free will - sacrificing themselves in the process.

At the very least, the pair get a goodbye - and this time, they both make their feelings clear. As they prepare for their sacrifice, they hold hands - and, upon saying goodbye, Aziraphale presses his fingers to his lips and then to Crowley’s, with the pair looking at each other as they fade into nothingness.

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale in Good Omens season 3 Prime Video

But, mercifully, that’s not the end of the story. Billions of years later, we’re introduced to a new, human version of Crowley, who’s an astrophysicist and a new version of Aziraphale who is, of course, a bookseller.

Human Crowley (Professor Anthony Crowley) stumbles across the bookshop, staffed by human Aziraphale (Asa Fell) and a version of the Metratron, now simply named Derek (played by Derek Jacobi).

Clearly taken with each other, the pair agree to have dinner, in a bar where we see other human versions of very familiar characters - including Adam, the Antichrist (Sam Taylor-Buck) and Hasna's Jesus.

Finally, we get a glorious glimpse into their long and happy lives, as they grow old together.

“I don’t need anything more than this,” Crowley says. “I have the universe out there, and I have you. I have everything I’ve ever wanted.”

What did Michael want and how did Crowley and Aziraphale stop her?

Michael stole the Book of Life and burned it page by page at the Eternal Fire in an attempt to destroy the universe after being overlooked for so long in Heaven.

Thankfully, before she was able to destroy the entire universe, Crowley managed to grab the page representing Whickber Street, where Aziraphale’s bookshop is located.

David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens. Amazon Content Services LLC

With just the bookshop being saved, the pair were able to travel there and create a new Book of Life from one of the blank books.

Although the pair were met by Satan (Toby Jones), Aziraphale managed to summon the presence of God, after remembering that they are omnipresent - so wouldn’t have been destroyed in Michael’s rampage.

From there, God decides to let Aziraphale and Crowley choose what's next - leading to their heartbreaking sacrifice.

What’s the significance of the portrait?

Before the final scene plays out, we’re treated to a shot of a detailed portrait of none other than Sir Terry Pratchett, the co-author of Good Omens, who died in 2015.

Since season 1, the portrait of Pratchett has hung on the set of Good Omens, with the finale paying homage to the author by showing him front and centre in the finale.

Rob Wilkins, who has been known as Pratchett’s “representative on Earth” since the author’s death, previously opened up to Radio Times about how his memory is honoured on set.

Terry Pratchett portrait on the Good Omens set Amazon Studios

Speaking specifically about the portrait shown in the final scene, he said: "Witchfinder General Pratchett! With a brandy in his hand, a hat on his head. That's how he should be.

“That was a surprise. I didn't know that was happening until it was there and it's really quite emotional, so Terry's not just here in spirit, he's actually here."

He added: "If I said I was here to make sure Terry's voice was heard, that's wrong because Terry's voice is here, it's everywhere. My presence is Terry's presence and that's what I bring to the set.

"He would be most proud of the detail and the love that is compressed into this that everybody puts into it and it's lovely to see that everybody respects the written word and here we are turning the written word into this."

Good Omens season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video. Get 30 days for free with Amazon Prime free trial.

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