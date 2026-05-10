With Ludwig season 2 on its way, star Anna Maxwell Martin has teased a little about what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated new episodes.

Ad

Martin, who plays Lucy, the wife of a missing detective who enlists his puzzle-loving twin brother (both played by David Mitchell) to solve the mystery, confirmed to Radio Times that season 2 has finished filming.

Ahead of her appearance in upcoming Apple TV drama Star City, she told us of Ludwig: "Season 2 is cracking. It's really, really good.

"I can't tell you anything because my mind's gone blank and I'll probably be killed and I don't know what I'm allowed to tell you! But what I can say is it's really, really good, I think it's even better than season 1."

She added: "I think we've sort of built on what we had, and we've made it even better."

Mitchell previously also opened up on season 2, telling Radio Times: "When you watch the second series, you realise there's still quite a lot of obfuscation involved in his role, because not everyone in the police force is entirely on side with his appointment.

"And of course, he's still got to cover up the fact that for a long time he was solving cases while impersonating a police officer. And if that ever gets out, well, five murderers will walk free, and he won't walk free himself."

While season 2 doesn't yet have a release date, some first-look images have been unveiled, showing the return of Mitchell and Martin, Dipo Ola as DCI Russell Carter, Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor, Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw, Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler.

Also seen in the images are new additions to the cast including Line of Duty's Mark Bonnar as newspaper editor Gareth Fisher, Fleabag's Sian Clifford as local MP Joanne Kemper, Black Mirror's Ben Ashenden as DC Ethan Cole and After the Flood's Rumi Sutton as DC Caitlin Sullivan.

David Mitchell as John Ludwig Taylor, Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor and Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk Studios/Olly Courtney

The synopsis for season 2, which has once again been written by show creator Mark Brotherhood, says: "Picking up from the end of series one, master puzzle-setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor (Mitchell) is now a Crime Scene Consultant, working alongside DCI Russell Carter (Ola), on 'impossible' crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority.

"No longer having to masquerade as his brother, he’s openly more 'Ludwig' than ever - brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else. But John’s identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he’s an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating.

"Of course, John won’t stop and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John’s sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James - a puzzle needs solving and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun."

Ludwig season 2 will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Season 1 is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.