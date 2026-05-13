This article contains references to sexual assault and domestic violence that some readers may find distressing.

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Albert Square serial killer Gray Atkins is returning to EastEnders after 4 years away - and viewers will see him within weeks.

The villainous solicitor was responsible for the deaths of three residents during his reign of terror, which began in 2022, and was finally imprisoned after pleading guilty to his crimes.

Radio Times was made aware of actor Toby-Alexander Smith's return to the BBC soap last week, with him already filming scenes on the soap's set in Elstree, Hertfordshire. Due to Gray being held at His Majesty's Pleasure, he will only be back for a short stint.

His comeback will cause upheaval for estranged wife Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), who is already set for an eventful year ahead.

During a January flash-forward, she was named as one of the potential brides that Max Branning (Jake Wood) could walk down the aisle with on New Year's Day 2027. Could it be that she's seeking a divorce?

Toby-Alexander Smith is reprising his role as Gray Atkins. BBC

In the coming months, Chelsea will also discover that mum Denise (Diane Parish) has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a form of blood cancer. In a time of great uncertainty for the Fox clan, it's likely that Chelsea will look ahead to her future and decide to put an end to the horrific shadow looming over her.

Before she married Gray, he'd already committed his three murders. First wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) was his initial victim, at the climax of a powerful domestic abuse storyline.

The monster had abused her for years, and had used the move to Walford as a fresh start. Sadly, it didn't end, and after discovering that she'd hidden a miscarriage, he raped and tried to force Chantelle into conceiving another child.

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When she finally tried to make an escape, Gray pushed her onto a knife, which was contained within an open dishwasher.

Poor Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) uncovered the truth shortly afterwards, and he strangled her before hiding her body in the derelict Argee Bhajee restaurant.

Finally, after a game of cat and mouse with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), he pushed him in front of an incoming London Underground train in a bid to stop him leaving with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Gray's return will have huge repercussions for Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams). BBC

Having managed to escape any punishment, he entered a relationship with Chelsea and she fell pregnant with their son, Jordan, shortly afterwards. They married on Christmas Day in 2021, shortly before she went into labour.

Just three months later, after beginning to abuse Chelsea, Gray confessed to his crimes and attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Turpin Road viaduct. He then pleaded guilty in court, off-screen, and was sentenced.

While Gray is only back for a short period, it's bound to be explosive.

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