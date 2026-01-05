❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders fans strongly predict Max Branning's flash-forward bride after voting in thousands
Viewers have been left to theorise who will be Max Branning's bride in 2027.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 5 January 2026 at 12:43 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad