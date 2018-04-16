Fargo’s Carrie Coon to play crucial Avengers: Infinity War villain

We’ve learned a lot more about Thanos’s henchmen ahead of the new film’s release

Upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War has an immense cast, with nearly every superhero from Marvel Studios’ 18 previous films joining forces to take a stand against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his plans to wipe out half the universe.

But today, that cast gets a little bit bigger – because RadioTimes.com can reveal that The Leftovers and Fargo star Carrie Coon has also joined the ensemble, voicing one of Thanos’ henchmen as part of his deadly Black Order.

“Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight,” co-director Joe Russo revealed in a new video interview (below), “and you may know her from season three of Fargo or the Leftovers.”

In Proxima Midnight, the Emmy-nominated star will play the only female member of the Black Order. In the comics Proxima is armed with a spear that possesses the power of a time-distorted sun and is coated in an incredibly deadly toxin.

In the comics she’s married to fellow Black Order member Corvus Glaive, though it’s unclear if this relationship has been carried over to the movie version of the character.

The Russos also confirmed to us the actors voicing two other Black Order members, with Irish actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor taking the role of telekinetic villain Ebony Maw and Terry Notary (Avatar, Planet of the Apes, The Hobbit trilogy) performing as Cull Obsidian, who is a largely silent character.

“He’s not so much a voice,” Anthony Russo said.

“Well, he did voice the character, but he’s one of the most gifted movement specialists in the world right now,” his brother Joe interjected.

“He played a character who we’ve called Cull Obsidian, who was in the books known as Black Dwarf. So it’s kind of an all-star cast of baddies.”

As of yet, the directing pair haven’t given up the identity of the actor playing the last member of the Black Order – the aforementioned Corvus Glaive – so fans may have to keep their ears, er, peeled when the film hits cinemas next week. Our money’s on Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who is an experienced voice actor and already confirmed to be playing an as-yet-unknown character in the new film.

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on 26th April