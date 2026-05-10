While Outlander may be coming to its emotional end in just a week, it's a new chapter for the show's stars as the prospect of taking on new roles after over a decade helming the historical drama is undoubtedly an exciting one.

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Series star Sam Heughan may have been seen in the likes of Channel 4's A Couple Next Door, and he has an upcoming role in political thriller Embassy, but the actor famously auditioned for the role of James Bond in Casino Royale.

Of course, the part went to Daniel Craig, with Casino Royale being Craig's debut in the Bond universe. But would Heughan still eye up the leading Bond role now? Denis Villeneuve's rebooted film series is surely seeking a star as we speak.

In an interview in next week's new issue of Radio Times magazine for the Outlander finale, Heughan was posed the question alongside his Outlander co-star Caitríona Balfe.

“I think that moment has passed. I’m too old! Maybe I can play Bond’s dad,” Heughan says.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Casino Royale. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / Columbia Pictures

But Balfe added: “What about a Bond villain? You could go toe-to-toe with 007. You’re good at fighty-fighty.” Grinning, Heughan said: “I’d love that. I’m always available, Denis.”

Heughan previously revealed the audition process for the franchise role, telling The Times last year: "It was all top secret. The Bond people took me up to their boardroom, the casting director was there, [producer] Barbara Broccoli was there, Martin Campbell the director was there.

"There was a golden gun on the table, and they told me to do the scene there and then. It was very, very odd," he continued, before adding that he was told that he "wasn't charismatic enough."

For now, Heughan eyes up the ending of Outlander and also has filming for Embassy continuing to get underway. The upcoming series also stars Anna Kendrick and JK Simmons, with Prime Video recently landing the UK rights to the show.

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Embassy stars Kendrick (A Simple Favour) as Layla, a sharp and resourceful American diplomat, who faces an impossible choice: protect the US Ambassador (played by Whiplash star Simmons) or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high value asset being held at the embassy.

Heughan stars as Layla's ex-fiancé and a British SAS soldier who helps her reluctantly in her newfound mission. Other stars of the series include Aleksandar Jovanovic (The Gold), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), Mitya Savelau (3 Body Problem), Hasan Akil (Memory Box) and James Murray (Masters of the Air).

Luke Treadaway (Unbroken), Stephen Odubola (Boiling Point,), Katie McGrath (The Ex-Wife), Alexander Karim (Gladiator 2) and Natalie Mendoza (Jack Ryan) also star.

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Outlander season 8 continues airing on MGM+ in the UK and on Starz in the US. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

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