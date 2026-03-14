This eighth and final season of Outlander is already off to a great start, with fans being reacquainted with the beloved cast, some of our burning questions being answered and the ground being laid for quite the run of upcoming episodes.

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Well, it turns out that as well as being Outlander's leading woman this season, actress Caitríona Balfe will be making major strides behind-the-scenes as the second episode's director.

The episode in question, Prophecies, is written by Barbara Stepansky and directed by Balfe, who had previously worked on some second unit footage in the last season of the hit drama.

Speaking to Radio Times and other press about being in the director's chair for season 8 on a set visit, Balfe said: "Yeah, you know – this is one of the great things about being on the show for this long, is that we became producers a couple of seasons ago, we got to see what was going on in that sector and have a seat at the table.

"I’d been knocking on the door about directing for quite some time and last season, they allowed me to do some second unit. Then this season, I got to direct an episode. It was the most fun, it’s been incredible to work with Sam and everybody else in this capacity."

David Berry as Lord John Grey and Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser in Outlander season 7 part 2. Robert Wilson/Starz/Sony Pictures Television

She added: "They’ve been super supportive and so amazing. It’s just – we’ve played these characters now for over 10 years and it’s just been incredible to look at the show from a different perspective. As an actor, you’re just so focused on your character and so, to be able to have this broader view in terms of the storytelling, has been really exciting."

Going from co-leading a show to then being directed by your on-screen partner must be an interesting turn of events – but it was one that Sam Heughan took to and revelled in.

Speaking about the opportunity to be directed by Balfe, Heughan said: "As she said, Caitriona knows the show and she’s a brilliant actress as well. She knows how to give notes, she's very complimentary, even when she shouldn’t be. Honestly, couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the season – she’s just wonderful to work with."

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The official season 8 synopsis reads: "As season 8 begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence.

"With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together."

It continues: "While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun."

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Outlander season 8 will start airing on MGM+ in the UK from Saturday 7 March 2026, and on Starz in the US from Friday 6 March. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

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