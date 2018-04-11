Avengers villain Thanos is actually trying to SAVE the universe say Infinity War directors

You know Thanos? The purple boulder of evil played by Josh Brolin? You know, the one last seen almost crushing Steve Rogers in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer? Well, he’s actually a really nice guy.

Or at least an extremely warped philanthropist. That’s according to Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo who have revealed the that villain’s genocidal plans have a loving motive.

“He’s from a planet called Titan,” Joe Russo told The Times of India. “Many years prior to the film his planet was experiencing a cataclysmic shift. They were running out of resources, and they were overpopulated.

“Thanos made a recommendation that they exterminate half the population randomly in order to save the rest of the population. Of course, the Titans rejected his notion, branded him a madman, exiled him, and the planet ended up dying.

“So he has taken it upon himself to go planet-by-planet throughout the universe and wipe out half of the population of each planet as a way to correct the planet and bring it back into balance.”

So basically, Thanos is an inter-galactic eco-warrior.

Not only is this the first time we’ve been handed a solid idea of the motives driving the MCU’s biggest baddie, but this development also represents a significant split from the comics. In print form, Thanos seeks to crush half of life in the universe to please Mistress Death, the physical embodiment of death. And – possible spoiler alert – he eventually succeeds, gaining control of all the infinity gems (the comic version of the infinity stones) to instantly wipe out billions of people.

Fortunately, these actions are soon reversed by Adam Warlock, a mysteriously powerful cosmic entity we’ve not seen in the MCU yet. Well, not fully. We have glimpsed at this character’s cocoon in a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 end-credit sequence, meaning Thanos could still be thwarted by the same character as in the comics. Hopefully before Captain America is ground into infinity dust.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on 26th April