Fifty Shades Freed trailer promises an explosive climax to the trilogy

Guns, cars, whips, blindfolds, and of course a topless Jamie Doran, as Anastasia adapts to married life with Christian Grey

The third and final film in the franchise is within touching distance, and now a brand new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed has been unveiled.

It sees Anastasia Steele adapting to married life with Christian Grey, with all its private jets, mini-breaks to Europe and museum visits. “I just can’t believe this is my life that I get to live with you,” she breathily exclaims.

Everything just seems so perfect… but what’s this? Christian’s bought a big county pile and hired a sultry blonde architect called Gia Matteo to work on plans for the house.

Uh-oh.

“I’m going to build you a fabulous house,” Gia says to Christian, as Ana interjects with “please stop speaking to my husband as if I weren’t here”.

As Gia goes to apologise with “Ana…”, she cuts in with “you may call me Mrs Grey”.

So there.

Cut to car chases, gun fights, punch-ups, a lot of blindfolding and some obligatory scenes of Jamie Dornan wandering around with his top off.

This certainly looks like it’s going to be an explosive climax.

Fifty Shades Freed is released in cinemas on 14th February 2018