❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Peaky Blinders creator reveals why a Tom Hardy return was considered - and why it didn't happen
Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight has opened up about Alfie's absence from the new movie.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at 4:10 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad