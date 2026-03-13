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Reminders of Him soundtrack: Which songs feature in the new Colleen Hoover adaptation?
The new film, starring Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers, has just arrived in cinemas.
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Published: Friday, 13 March 2026 at 12:55 pm
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