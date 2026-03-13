Music plays a major role in Reminders of Him, the romantic drama which has just arrived in cinemas, based on the book of the same name by Colleen Hoover. It's important not only to characters on the screen, but also for lead Maika Monroe, for whom "music has always been important in forming characters," as she explained to Radio Times.

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In the film, Kenna Rowan (Monroe) has a complex relationship with music – which she initially considers too upsetting to listen to. Over the course of the story, though, as Kenna's life begins to change, so does her connection with music. "I very much understood her struggle with it, because I think the power of music is that it can bring you back to a moment, and certain lyrics can really infiltrate your body," Monroe said. "It was interesting to play with that."

Alongside Monroe and Tyriq Withers – who plays Ledger – the film also has a role for Grammy-award winning country artist Lainey Wilson, who plays Amy, Kenna's friend and co-worker. Naturally, then, the film is supported by a lively soundtrack made up predominantly of country music tracks – including a brand new song from Noah Cyrus.

So, if you also found yourself tapping your feet in the cinema as you watched – read on for all the songs we know that feature in the romance flick.

Reminders of Him soundtrack: Which songs feature in the new Colleen Hoover adaptation?

You can find the songs featured in Reminders of Him below. We will update this list as the full tracklist is confirmed.

Ordinary by Alex Warren

The Night We Met by Lord Huron and Allison Ponthier

Light Over the Hill by Noah Cyrus

Yellow by Morgan Harper-Jones

While speaking to Radio Times (below), Maika Monroe also revealed that Lilac Wine by Nina Simone was particularly important to her while getting to grips with her character. So, if you really want to get into the mind of Kenna Rowan – why not give that a listen, too?

Reminders of Him score

The Reminders of Him score was composed by British conductor and composer Tom Howe. You can find the full score below.

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Reminders of Him is now showing in UK cinemas.

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