How to watch Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 online in the UK

Game of Thrones is now preparing for its eighth and final season – and you should be too.

Seven seasons of the HBO show, and we are reaching the end game. While it has become one of the most-watched shows it the world, it has also become one of the most illegally downloaded, with one company claiming the most recent season seven was pirated over a billion times.

In the UK, the series is shown on Sky Atlantic, but despite being the home of the series here in Britain, previous seasons haven't always been available through Sky's on demand services.