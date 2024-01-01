  1. Home
  2. How to watch Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 online in the UK

Watch Game of Thrones seasons 1 to 8 online on NOW TV

Game of Thrones is now preparing for its eighth and final season – and you should be too.

Seven seasons of the HBO show, and we are reaching the end game. While it has become one of the most-watched shows it the world, it has also become one of the most illegally downloaded, with one company claiming the most recent season seven was pirated over a billion times.

In the UK, the series is shown on Sky Atlantic, but despite being the home of the series here in Britain, previous seasons haven't always been available through Sky's on demand services.

No wonder people look to 'other' means of re-watching the show or discovering it for the very first time. Where can you watch Game of Thrones online here in the UK without resorting to illegal downloads? There are now more places than ever to catch up, stream and download Game of Thrones online, from whole box sets to individual episodes – though not on Netflix. If you want to get your hands on the series, here's where you can find all seven seasons online.

Watch Game of Thrones season 7 online

4

Watch Game of Thrones for free with a 14-day free trial on Now TV Watch and download on Amazon Instant Video Download on iTunes Download on TalkTalk TV Store Download on Google Play Store

Watch Game of Thrones season 6 online

Game of Thrones season 6

Watch with a 14-day free trial on Now TV Watch and download on Amazon Instant Video Download on iTunes Download on TalkTalk TV Store Download on Google Play Store

Watch Game of Thrones season 5 online

game-of-thrones-season-5 Watch with a 14-day free trial on Now TV Watch and download on Amazon Instant Video Download on iTunes Download on TalkTalk TV Store Download on Google Play Store

Watch Game of Thrones season 4 online

game-of-thrones-season-4 Watch with a 14-day free trial on Now TV Watch and download on Amazon Instant Video Download on iTunes Download on TalkTalk TV Store Download on Google Play Store

Watch Game of Thrones season 3 online

game-of-thrones-season-3 Watch with a 14-day free trial on Now TV Watch and download on Amazon Instant Video Download on iTunes Download on TalkTalk TV Store Download on Google Play Store

Watch Game of Thrones season 2 online

game-of-thrones-season-2 Watch with a 14-day free trial on Now TV Watch and download on Amazon Instant Video Download on iTunes Download on TalkTalk TV Store Download on Google Play Store

Watch Game of Thrones season 1 online

game-of-thrones-season-1 Watch with a 14-day free trial on Now TV Watch and download on Amazon Instant Video Download on iTunes Download on TalkTalk TV Store Download on Google Play Store
