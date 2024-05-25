As was previously announced, Michael Shannon will play Garfield, while Matthew Macfadyen will play Guiteau. They will be joined by other previously announced stars Betty Gilpin and Nick Offerman.

Now, further cast members have been confirmed, with The Handmaid’s Tale's Bradley Whitford playing Secretary of State James Blaine, Joker's Shea Whigham playing Senator Roscoe Conkling and Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton joining as Kate Chase Sprague.

Other actors playing recurring roles include Civil War's Stephen McKinley Henderson as Senator Blanche Bruce and Parish's Paula Malcomson as Guiteau's sister Franny Scoville.

Benioff and Weiss famously faced a huge amount of criticism following the end of Game of Thrones, with many fans unhappy with how the series concluded.

Benioff spoke with RadioTimes.com ahead of 3 Body Problem's debut and explained how they have come to react to the quantity of opinions coming their way.

"I think in the middle of the Thrones process, we realised that both for reasons of general productivity and mental health, that plugging into that isn't helpful," he explained. "Trying to pay attention to what to what a million people or more are saying – we're not just built to handle that; we're not evolved to handle that.

"Making a show already involves having to pay very close attention to what dozens or hundreds of people are saying at any given time, and that's the job, and if you don't do that, you're not going to do the job very well.

"To try to do that while listening to millions of voices that are coming to you through your little black device of one kind or another, that's not helpful, at least in our minds. There might be people who are maybe more digitally native than we are, who grew up with it and it's just a part of the way they process the world, but it's not for us."

