Now it's all come to an end after nine-years, 73 episodes and eight seasons.

Is Game of Thrones on NOW TV?

Game of Thrones aired on Sky and all eight seasons are currently available to watch on NOW TV. You can get a 7-day free trial for a NOW TV entertainment pass, after which it's £8.99 per month.

To watch all of Game of Thrones, you need the Entertainment Pass. The good news is NOW TV has a new 2 for 1 offer. If you take advantage of it you only have to pay £8.99 for two months.

If you're loving for film offers there's also a 2 for 1 Cinema Pass available now.

Is Game of Thrones on Amazon?

Since Game of Thrones has finished airing Amazon has picked it up. You can watch season 1-8 on Amazon, but you have to buy each season or buy it per episode.

Season one costs £19.99, and prices vary per season, and an episode costs £2.49.

If you want your own copy there's also the DVD. Game of Thrones: The Complete Series is on sale now. You can also buy the individual seasons:

Is Game of Thrones on Netflix?

Game of Thrones is not currently available on Netflix UK.

What is Game of Thrones about?

Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. The books are renowned for the detail with which they describe the fantasy world of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Martin based many segments of the book on British medieval history. Anyone familiar with Scottish medieval history, for example, may notice the similarities between one of the show’s most famous episodes, ‘The Red Wedding’ and the infamous ‘Black Dinner’, which took place in Scotland in 1440.

The resulting fantasy world sees bleak medieval-style plot lines mixed with more typical fantasy. For example, dragons, giants and undead creatures all exist, but many characters in the Seven Kingdoms have no real contact with them and live a life comparable to that of a medieval peasant.

The plotline follows a number of ‘houses’ who control the Seven Kingdoms, under the rule of the King or Queen, who rules from Kings Landing.

One of the houses followed most closely by the twisting, eight season plot, is House Stark. The leader of their house holds the title ‘The Warden of the North’ and their relatively Spartan existence is contrasted with the monarch ruling the capital, King’s landing. This creates the idea of a north-south divide in the Seven Kingdoms and many other effective political divisions are created and developed throughout the series.

How many seasons of Game of Thrones are there?

There are eight seasons of Game of Thrones, totaling 73 episodes.

Where was Game of Thrones filmed?

Filming locations spanned Northern Ireland, Croatia, Malta, Gozo and even Los Angeles.

Dubrovnik, in Croatia, became a key shooting location from series two onwards as it became the capital, King’s Landing. Game of Thrones tours are now a popular tourist attraction in the city. Castle Ward, in Northern Ireland, as well as Doune Castle, in Scotland, were both used as shooting locations for Winterfell, home of the Stark’s, and have attracted similar series tourism to the region.

Who is in the cast of Game of Thrones?

Many of the stars of Game of Thrones were relatively unknown before their parts in the series but have gone on to more starring roles since. One exception to this was the already very well-known, Sean Bean, who plays Ned Stark in season one.

Richard Madden (The Bodyguard) plays his son, Robb. His daughters, Sansa and Arya, were played by Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix) and Maisie Williams (Early Man). Bran and Rickon Stark are played by Isaac Hempstead-Wright and Art Parkinson, and Ned’s illegitimate son, Jon Snow, is played by series lead Kit Harrington (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Gunpowder).

Also prominent are Alfie Allen, Joe Dempsie, Iwan Rheon, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Over the series of eight seasons many characters come and go and Game of Thrones became infamous for killing off central characters.

Who wrote Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones is based on a series of books by American author, George R.R. Martin. They are entitled, A Song of Ice and Fire. However, in the final series of the programme, the plot of the television series managed to overtake the existing plot of the books, as Martin was still working on the last book of the series, it is not yet released. This led to series writers having to develop the plot themselves and their ending was met with widespread criticism.

Martin told The Observer: “I don’t think [the TV series] was very good for me… The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down. Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day… I’d feel terrible because be thinking: ‘My God, I have to finish the book. I’ve only written four pages when I should have written 40.”

What Game of Thrones house are you?

Take our quiz to find out!

How did Game of Thrones end? (Spoilers. Obviously.)

In its final episode, Game of Thrones upset many fans with a controversial ending, which quickly led to a petition to re-write the final season. Over a million signatures were collected and the series’ stars were forced to rush to the writing team’s defence. George R.R. Martin has since stated that the ending of his books will be different to that of the TV series.

Unexpectedly, the final episode saw Bran become King Bran the Broken and Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen killed by Jon Snow. Jon Snow is exiled and heads north with the Wildlings. Sansa Becomes Queen in the North and Arya sails away to become an explorer.