Spotted: Game of Thrones cast in Belfast ahead of season eight filming

Look, it's Arya and Sansa Stark in a supermarket car park!

Filming is about to begin for the eighth and final series of Game of Thrones and the cast have been spotted in various Belfast locations – from the airport and the high street to a supermarket car park.

Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Iain Glen are among those papped by fans.

Samwell Tarley & Daenarys Targaryen in Belfast today, thankfully no dragons @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8vAFGKJC4J — Colin Reid (@gcolinreid7) October 9, 2017

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have been spotted together in Belfast, Northern England today! Filming Game of Thrones season 8? pic.twitter.com/ahtJxkxSr4 — best of maisie (@bestofmaisie) October 8, 2017

[NEWS] Another photo of Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in Belfast today. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ODBfB4cRH4 — Jonerys Source🔥❄️ (@JonerysThrones) October 9, 2017

Brandon Stark on my flight to Belfast 😬😬😬😬 was so excited and such a lovely fella 😌 #gameofthrones #starkfamily #brandonstark pic.twitter.com/Ggzmovo7jS — terri-ann baxter (@terriannbaxter) October 11, 2017

For now, the cast are in Northern Ireland for read-throughs, but filming is expected to begin in mid-October.

We could still be waiting a while for the last series though, as Iain Glen recently shed some light on why production is rumoured to be 10 months of filming – twice as long as usual. The actor – who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO series – explained that the number of main characters occupying the same space now means they can’t get away with shooting multiple scenes at the same time.

It’s going to be a long winter.