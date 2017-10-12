Accessibility Links

Spotted: Game of Thrones cast in Belfast ahead of season eight filming

Spotted: Game of Thrones cast in Belfast ahead of season eight filming

Look, it's Arya and Sansa Stark in a supermarket car park!

arya sansa stark game of thrones

Filming is about to begin for the eighth and final series of Game of Thrones and the cast have been spotted in various Belfast locations – from the airport and the high street to a supermarket car park.

Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Iain Glen are among those papped by fans.

How to watch Game of Thrones online

For now, the cast are in Northern Ireland for read-throughs, but filming is expected to begin in mid-October.

We could still be waiting a while for the last series though, as Iain Glen recently shed some light on why production is rumoured to be 10 months of filming – twice as long as usual. The actor – who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO series – explained that the number of main characters occupying the same space now means they can’t get away with shooting multiple scenes at the same time.

It’s going to be a long winter.

dynastymain

How does the Dynasty 2017 reboot differ from the original?

nintchdbpict000000423186

It’s “physically impossible” for the Inbetweeners to return, says star

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

