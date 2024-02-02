Warren Gatland will have been further rocked by the sudden departure of lightning-quick winger Louis Rees-Zammit, who opted for the NFL’s Player Pathway Program and quit rugby union.

Scotland, meanwhile, are a much more settled side, and will be eager to find a level of consistency after being dispatched too easily by Ireland and South Africa in the 2023 World Cup.

Finn Russell has been in great form for Bath, and full-back Blair Kinghorn has slotted in well at Toulouse, seeming ready to take up Stuart Hogg’s mantle.

Gregor Townsend’s side are without veteran prop WP Nel, however, giving the Scots a tight-head crisis. Nel’s Edinburgh teammate Javan Sebastian has been called in as a replacement.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Scotland?

Wales v Scotland will take place on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

The game takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is Wales v Scotland kick-off?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Wales v Scotland on?

Wales v Scotland will be shown live on BBC One from 4pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Scotland online

Wales v Scotland will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Wales v Scotland key player to watch

Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

As tempting as it is to put Finn Russell, rugby’s self-proclaimed Messi, Blair Kinghorn may end up being just as important. The full-back has impressed since moving to Toulouse, so expect him to make the 15 shirt his own this tournament with Hogg retiring shortly before the World Cup.

He can sparkle in the type of free-flowing attack that Russell can construct, and will be a valued weapon.

Wales v Scotland prediction

Scotland will back themselves to win. Despite beating England and France in their own backyards in recent times, they’ve failed to beat Wales in Cardiff since 2002, and will desperately want to do so.

Gatland will hope that Scotland’s Principality hoodoo prevails once again. But this is very much a team in transition for the Welsh, and don’t be surprised if the Scots take advantage of that.

Prediction: Scotland WIN

