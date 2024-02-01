England, Italy, Scotland and Wales must wait until Saturday for their first taste of the competition.

Given each team only plays five matches, a fast start is crucial in the Six Nations – opening results set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Fans across the globe were treated to a feast of elite rugby action in the form of the Rugby World Cup in late 2023. The Six Nations makes a welcome return this winter.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the Six Nations 2024.

When does the Six Nations 2024 start?

The Six Nations 2024 will begin on Friday 2nd February 2024 and run until the final day on Saturday 16th March 2024.

What is the Six Nations 2024 opening match?

The opening match of the Six Nations 2024 will be France v Ireland at 8pm on Friday 2nd February.

The game will be live on ITV1.

France won the Grand Slam in 2022 and Ireland clinched the Grand Slam in 2023. This opening match-up is arguably the biggest game of the tournament.

Six Nations 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Round One

Friday 2nd February

France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1

Saturday 3rd February

Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One

Round Two

Saturday 10th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 11th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round Three

Saturday 24th February

Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Sunday 25th February

France v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round Four

Saturday 9th March

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV1

England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 10th March

Wales v France (3pm) BBC One

Round Five

Saturday 16th March

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

France v England (8pm) ITV1

