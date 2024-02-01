When does the Six Nations 2024 start? Opening match and full schedule
Your guide to when the Six Nations 2024 will go ahead, including the schedule for the tournament.
The Six Nations 2024 has arrived, with a mouthwatering opening match ready to bring the competition to life this weekend.
Reigning champions Ireland kick-start their title defence against 2022 champions France in a duel between the two pre-tournament favourites.
England, Italy, Scotland and Wales must wait until Saturday for their first taste of the competition.
Given each team only plays five matches, a fast start is crucial in the Six Nations – opening results set the tone for the weeks ahead.
Fans across the globe were treated to a feast of elite rugby action in the form of the Rugby World Cup in late 2023. The Six Nations makes a welcome return this winter.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the Six Nations 2024.
When does the Six Nations 2024 start?
The Six Nations 2024 will begin on Friday 2nd February 2024 and run until the final day on Saturday 16th March 2024.
What is the Six Nations 2024 opening match?
The opening match of the Six Nations 2024 will be France v Ireland at 8pm on Friday 2nd February.
The game will be live on ITV1.
France won the Grand Slam in 2022 and Ireland clinched the Grand Slam in 2023. This opening match-up is arguably the biggest game of the tournament.
Six Nations 2024 schedule
All UK time.
Round One
Friday 2nd February
France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1
Saturday 3rd February
Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1
Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One
Round Two
Saturday 10th February
Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One
England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 11th February
Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round Three
Saturday 24th February
Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1
Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One
Sunday 25th February
France v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round Four
Saturday 9th March
Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV1
England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 10th March
Wales v France (3pm) BBC One
Round Five
Saturday 16th March
Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One
Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
France v England (8pm) ITV1
