The absence of 24-year-old Smith means Borthwick will have to call on the experience of George Ford, and looks set to hand a debut to Northampton youngster Fin Smith.

Italy, despite winning just one of their past 42 Six Nations matches, are improving more and more each year. They lost all five matches last time out, but by an average of 12 points – their best since 2009.

Under the helm of new coach Gonzalo Quesada, the likes of Ange Capuozzo, Paolo Garbisi and Tommaso Menoncello should come further into their own.

They may find themselves on the winning side sooner rather than later, but that’s unlikely to be against England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v England on TV and online.

When is Italy v England?

Italy v England will take place on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

The game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What time is Italy v England kick-off?

Italy v England will kick off at 2:15pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Italy v England on?

Italy v England will be shown live on ITV1 from 1:30pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Italy v England online

Italy v England will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Italy v England key player to watch

Fraser Dingwall (England)

No Farrell, Smith, Manu Tuilagi or Ollie Lawrence means a new-look England backline, and Fraser Dingwall is likely to slot into the centres against Italy.

If he does, expect the marauding Northampton Saints centre to impress with his sharp running lines and find some weak shoulders in Italy’s midfield.

Italy v England prediction

Even with a selection dilemma England are rightfully favourites to beat Italy on Saturday. They’ve never lost to them, and it’s unlikely that their winning run ends now.

Italy will put up a fight as they often do, but Borthwick’s side should travel home with five points in their pocket.

Prediction: England WIN

