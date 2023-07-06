Naturally, fans of "Sukeve" were gutted to see Eve brokenhearted and Suki resigned to a life in her dysfunctional family, but is there hope of a reunion?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards 2023, actress Balvinder Sopal discussed what the future holds for the romantic pairing.

Sopal answered: "You know, how long is a piece of string? I don't know. I don't know. I think you just have to keep watching to see how it plays out."

"I think maybe the longer it's drawn out the more drama there is and the better the reunion. So, yeah, but there's lots of stuff happening and going on, you know, sort of personally and together."‌

Meanwhile, one of Suki's apparently solo stories is, of course, the build-up to the Christmas flash-forward alongside the other members of "The Six" - Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Heather Peace as a teary Eve Unwin and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

When asked which of the women Suki would feel the most affinity with, Sopal answered: "I think Stacey is one of the women that Suki would gravitate to because she also she's got a connection not only with Eve but also Kheerat as well you know, Stacey and Kheerat were together for a bit…and also Stacey is a single mum, you know. she's trying so hard to put food on the table and in the background so I think there's a mutual respect and appreciation.”

"Yeah, I kind of I would like to gravitate to Kathy Beale as well because she’d have this bond with the character and it'd be nice to, you know, bring the bitch out in Suki."

Although Kathy may have her hands full with new frenemy Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and their soon-to-be shared nemesis, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins)!

