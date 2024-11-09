The duo are once again played by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, while the likes of Katie Leung and Harry Lloyd have also returned to the voice cast.

But who do they all play and where might you have seen the various cast members before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Arcane season 2.

Arcane season 2 cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Arcane season 2.

Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Ella Purnell as Powder/Jinx

Amirah Vann as Sevika

Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman

Reed Shannon as Ekko

Ellen Thomas as Ambessa Medarda

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis

Brett Tucker as Singed

Mick Wingert as Cecil B Heimerdinger

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

Toks Olagundoye as Mel Medarda

Hailee Steinfeld plays Vi

Hailee Steinfeld and Vi in Arcane. Netflix/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Vi? Violet, known as Vi, is the older sister of Powder/Jinx. She is a Zaunite vigilante who wields a pair of hextech gantlets, who at the end of season 1 ended up on the opposite side of a brutal war to Jinx.

Where have I seen Hailee Steinfeld? Steinfeld is known for her roles in films including Begin Again, Ender's Game, Pitch Perfect 2, The Edge of Seventeen, Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Charlie's Angels, as well as series such as Hawkeye and Dickinson.

Ella Purnell plays Powder/Jinx

Ella Purnell and Powder/Jinx in Arcane. Netflix/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Powder/Jinx? Powder, who later became known as Jinx, is Vi's younger sister who has a maniacal side, and who went on a big journey in season 1.

Where have I seen Ella Purnell? Purnell has had roles in films including Never Let Me Go, Kick-Ass 2, Maleficent, The Legend of Tarzan, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and Army of the Dead, as well as series such as Ordeal By Innocence, Sweetbitter, Belgravia, Yellowjackets, Star Trek: Prodigy, Fallout and Sweetpea.

Amirah Vann plays Sevika

Amirah Vann and Sevika in Arcane. Netflix/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Sevika? Sevika is a resident of The Lanes who joined Silco's cause in season 1.

Where have I seen Amirah Vann? Vann has previously had roles in series including Underground, Unsolved, How to Get Away with Murder, The Fugitive, Queen Sugar and The Changeling.

Katie Leung plays Caitlyn Kiramman

Katie Leung and Caitlyn Kiramman in Arcane. Netflix/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Caitlyn Kiramman? Caitlyn is a peacekeeper and a champion who works to keep the city of Piltover safe from criminals. She is also Vi's partner in crime.

Where have I seen Katie Leung? Best known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, Leung has also had roles in films including T2: Trainspotting and Locked Down, as well as series such as The Nest, Roadkill, The Peripheral, Annika, The Wheel of Time and Nightsleeper.

Reed Shannon plays Ekko

Reed Shannon and Ekko in Arcane. Netflix/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Ekko? Ekko is a young boy who goes on to become a time manipulator after creating a piece of tech called the Z-Drive.

Where have I seen Reed Shannon? Shannon has previously had roles in series including Station 19, The Wilds and Blaze and the Monster Machines.

Ellen Thomas plays Ambessa Medarda

Ellen Thomas and Ambessa Medarda in Arcane. Netflix/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Ambessa Medarda? Ambessa is a warlord and stateswoman in Noxus, who is the estranged mother of Mel.

Where have I seen Ellen Thomas? Thomas has had roles in series including EastEnders, Teachers, Outnumbered, Doctor Who, Coming of Age, Rev, Humans, Mount Pleasant, Casualty, In the Long Run, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise and The Cleaner, as well as films such as Johnny English Reborn and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Kevin Alejandro plays Jayce Talis

Kevin Alejandro and Jayce Talis in Arcane. Netflix/Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for STARZ

Who is Jayce? Jayce is the inventor champion, who is a revered name in Piltover and a natural hero.

Where have I seen Kevin Alejandro? Alejandro has had roles in series including The Young and the Restless, Ugly Betty, Shark, Southland, True Blood, Arrow, The Returned, Lucifer and Fire Country.

Brett Tucker plays Singed

Brett Tucker and Singed in Arcane. Netflix/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Singed? Singed is a mad chemist who uses potions and weapons to take out his opponents.

Where have I seen Brett Tucker? Tucker has had roles in series including The Saddle Club, McLeod's Daughters, Neighbours, Mistresses, The Americans, Station 19, Lie with Me, Dynasty and Troppo.

Mick Wingert plays Cecil B Heimerdinger

Mick Wingert and Cecil B Heimerdinger in Arcane. Netflix/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Cecil B Heimerdinger? Heimerdinger is a yordle scientist, who is a talented but neurotic inventor.

Where have I seen Mick Wingert? Wingert is a voice actor known for his roles in films such as Kung Fu Panda 3 and series including Arrow, The Fairly OddParents, Avengers Assemble, Attack on Titan, Ultraman and What If...?.

Harry Lloyd plays Viktor

Harry Lloyd and Viktor in Arcane. Netflix/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Who is Viktor? Viktor, we first met as a young idealist, when he was working together with Jayce to make progress on his hextech invention.

Where have I seen Harry Lloyd? Lloyd is known for his roles in series including Doctor Who, Robin Hood, Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall, Manhattan, Marcella, Counterpart, Legion and Brave New World, as well as films such as Jane Eyre, The Iron Lady, The Riot Club, The Theory of Everything and The Wife.

Toks Olagundoye plays Mel Medarda

Toks Olagundoye and Mel Medarda in Arcane. Netflix/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Mel Medarda? Mel is a noble with a seat on the city council of Piltover, who is the estranged daughter of Ambessa.

Where have I seen Toks Olagundoye? Olagundoye has had roles in series including The Neighbors, Castle, Steven Universe, Veep, Duck Tales, Castlevania, The Rookie, Fatal Attraction, Mulligan and Frasier.

