Arcane season 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix series
Twenty One Pilots and Stray Kids will soundtrack the intense second season.
It might be a little while until Arcane season 2 is on our screens but Netflix has already blessed us with the soundtrack!
Stray Kids, Twenty One Pilots and more will form the soundtrack to the second instalment, which will see Hailee Steinfeld's Vi and Ella Purnell's Jinx return.
The full soundtrack album is yet to be released but it's available to pre-save – and there's a track list preview!
Below, you can see every song in the soundtrack:
Arcane season 2 soundtrack: Every song in Netflix series
- Heavy is the Crown - Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong
- I Can't Hear It Now – Freya Ridings
- Sucker – Marcus King
- Renegade (We Never Run) – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari feat Jarina De Marco
- Hellfire – Fever 333
- To Ashes and Blood – Woodkid
- Paint the Town Blue – Ashnikko
- Remember Me (Intro) – d4vd
- Remember Me – d4vd
- Cocktail Molotov – ZAND
- What Have They Done to Us – Mako, Grey
- Rebel Heart – Djerv
- The Beast – Misha Mansoor
- Spin the Wheel – Mick Wingert
- Ma Meilleure Ennemie – Stromae, Pomme
- Fantastic – King Princess
- The Line – Twenty One Pilots
- Blood Sweat & Tears – Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Come Play – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello
- Wasteland – Royal & the Serpent
- Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends – Imagine Dragons feat JID
When will the Arcane season 2 soundtrack be released?
The Arcane season 2 soundtrack will be released on 23rd November – when the final run of episodes are released on Netflix.
Who composes the score for Arcane?
Alex Seaver and Alexander Temple compose the score for Arcane.
Other members of the Arcane music department include:
- Andre Marsh: Music supervisor
- Ray Chen: Featured soloist and music consultant
- Andrew Kierszenbaum: Music department member
- Gina Luciani: Music department member
- Cornelius Duerst: Music department member
- Milton Gutierrez: Music department member
- Tobias Lehmann: Music department member
- Sergej Marx: Music department member
- Bernhard Wünsch: Music department member
- Andy Baker: Music department member
- Daniel Behrens: Music department member
- Jimmy Lu: Music department member
What's the opening song to Arcane?
The opening song to Arcane is Enemy, performed by Imagine Dragons and JID. Check it out below:
Arcane season 2 will stream on Netflix from 9th November 2024. Season 1 is available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
