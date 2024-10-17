The full soundtrack album is yet to be released but it's available to pre-save – and there's a track list preview!

Below, you can see every song in the soundtrack:

Arcane season 2 soundtrack: Every song in Netflix series

Heavy is the Crown - Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong

I Can't Hear It Now – Freya Ridings

Sucker – Marcus King

Renegade (We Never Run) – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari feat Jarina De Marco

Hellfire – Fever 333

To Ashes and Blood – Woodkid

Paint the Town Blue – Ashnikko

Remember Me (Intro) – d4vd

Remember Me – d4vd

Cocktail Molotov – ZAND

What Have They Done to Us – Mako, Grey

Rebel Heart – Djerv

The Beast – Misha Mansoor

Spin the Wheel – Mick Wingert

Ma Meilleure Ennemie – Stromae, Pomme

Fantastic – King Princess

The Line – Twenty One Pilots

Blood Sweat & Tears – Sheryl Lee Ralph

Come Play – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

Wasteland – Royal & the Serpent

Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends – Imagine Dragons feat JID

Ekko in Arcane Season 2 Netflix

When will the Arcane season 2 soundtrack be released?

The Arcane season 2 soundtrack will be released on 23rd November – when the final run of episodes are released on Netflix.

Who composes the score for Arcane?

Alex Seaver and Alexander Temple compose the score for Arcane.

Other members of the Arcane music department include:

Andre Marsh: Music supervisor

Ray Chen: Featured soloist and music consultant

Andrew Kierszenbaum: Music department member

Gina Luciani: Music department member

Cornelius Duerst: Music department member

Milton Gutierrez: Music department member

Tobias Lehmann: Music department member

Sergej Marx: Music department member

Bernhard Wünsch: Music department member

Andy Baker: Music department member

Daniel Behrens: Music department member

Jimmy Lu: Music department member

What's the opening song to Arcane?

The opening song to Arcane is Enemy, performed by Imagine Dragons and JID. Check it out below:

