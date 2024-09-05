Season 1 left sisters Vi (played by Hailee Steinfeld in the show) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) on the opposite sides of a brutal war between the city of Piltover and its underbelly, Zaun.

While Piltover may have its sheen of class, the inhabitants of Zaun are treated unfairly and cruelly – and by the end of the first season, everyone has chosen their side.

You can watch the action-packed new trailer below:

Arcane is based on the massively popular multiplayer battle arena game from Riot, League of Legends – released in 2009. It features several heroes, aka champions, from the game, such as Vi, Jinx, Ekko, Caitlyn, Jayce, etc. The game's cast has more than 140 characters, with Arcane only featuring a sliver in comparison.

However, that hasn't stopped the series from being a major hit, winning 22 awards such as Best Adaptation at The Game Awards in 2022, and Outstanding Animated Program at the Primetime Emmys in the same year.

The animated series was brought to life by co-creators Linke and Alex Yee, alongside Fortiche (an animation studio based in France) in partnership with Riot Games. And while Arcane season 2 has been confirmed to be the last chapter of this beloved series, it doesn't mean that this will be the end of League of Legends shows – far from it.

In an interview with LA Times, Riot's president of entertainment Shauna Spenley said that there would be "more to come" for the Runeterra universe. So while there will be fans who are no doubt disappointed by the series ending with season 2, there should be more shows like Arcane on the way.

As for now, Arcane fans have a brand new trailer to keep them occupied until release, with not too long to wait.

Arcane season 2 will be released on Netflix in November 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.