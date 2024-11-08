Linke said: "Let's just put it this way, we're not holding back. For any Arcane fan, it is gonna be a gut punch, that's for sure."

Yee added: "There are implications for the future, you know, in the world. But certainly stories that we feel like we reach the end of.

"Whether I loved or hated a show, there's always this feeling when I get to the end of it that's like the wind being knocked out of you.

Ella Purnell as Jinx in Arcane season 2. Netflix

"This moment where you're just sort of, like, figuring out, well, what now, you know?"

With Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) left reeling at the actions of her estranged sister Jinx, season 2 will delve into the ramifications of her transformation, as Vi teams up with Caitlyn Kiramman.

When elaborating on Jinx and Vi’s complicated arc going forward, Linke said: "We always have this question for ourselves, what can you really recover from? And where is it just, you know, too far?

"That was always the question from the beginning for us. Like, can they ever be sisters again? You know, there's a unique opportunity. There are specific moments that created Jinx. And so the question really is can they be undone, and I think that's really what it's all about."

With the season 2 trailer opening with Vi admitting "you were right, Cait, my sister is gone - there is only Jinx now", a family reunion certainly doesn’t look on the cards anytime soon…

Roll on season 2 and more of the heartbreak from Runeterra!

Arcane season 2 is coming to Netflix on 9th November 2024.

