The three-part series has been described as a "story of survival and resilience and an "edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller", and will air across weeknights on BBC One.

Brand new BBC drama Crossfire finds Keeley Hawes in a starring role as Jo, a woman on a family and friends holiday whose world is turned upside down when gunmen attack the hotel she's staying at.

Starring alongside Hawes are Josette Simon, Anneika Rose and Lee Ingleby, but who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Crossfire on BBC One.

Keeley Hawes plays Jo

Keeley Hawes as Jo in Crossfire. BBC / Dancing Ledge Productions

Who is Jo? Jo is married to Jason and the couple have two kids. She is having difficulties in her marriage when she and her family go on holiday with a group of friends.

Where have I seen Keeley Hawes before? Hawes has become a mainstay on British TV, starring in shows such as Line of Duty, Ashes to Ashes, Bodyguard, The Durrells, It's a Sin and, earlier this year, The Midwich Cuckoos. She has also made appearances in shows including Doctor Who and Inside No 9, and is set to appear in future series including Stonehouse and Orphan Black: Echoes.

Josette Simon plays Miriam

Miriam (Josette Simon) in Crossfire. Dancing Ledge Productions/Luke Varley

Who is Miriam? Miriam is one of the group of friends on holiday together, who is married to Ben.

Where have I seen Josette Simon before? Simon is best known for her roles in series such as Broadchurch, Anatomy of a Scandal and Small Axe, while she has also appeared in Silent Witness, The Witcher and Death in Paradise.

Anneika Rose plays Abhi

Abhi (Anneika Rose) in Crossfire. Dancing Ledge Productions/Monica Lek

Who is Abhi? Abhi is one of the group of friends who is married to Chinar. Their friends call them "Mr and Mrs Perfect".

Where have I seen Anneika Rose before? Rose is best known for her roles in Shetland, The Midwich Cuckoos (alongside Hawes), Line of Duty, Deadwater Fell and Ackley Bridge, while she has also appeared in many other shows.

Lee Ingleby plays Jason

Jason (Lee Ingleby) in Crossfire. Dancing Ledge Productions/Luke Varley

Who is Jason? Jason is Jo's husband, and the pair are having difficulties in their relationship.

Where have I seen Lee Ingleby before? Ingleby is best known for his roles in Inspector George Gently, The A Word and Criminal: UK. He also voiced Bob the Builder between 2015 and 2018 and has appeared in Line of Duty, Luther and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Daniel Ryan plays Ben

Ben (Daniel Ryan, 2nd from right) with Adam, Gatik and Jaypal. Dancing Ledge Productions/Luke Varley

Who is Ben? Ben is one of the group of friends on holiday together, who is married to Miriam.

Where have I seen Daniel Ryan before? Ryan has had roles in series such as The Bay, Doc Martin, Doctor Who, Four Lives and Midsomer Murders, as well as other series and films.

Vikash Bhai plays Chinar

Chinar (Vikash Bhai) in Crossfire. Dancing Ledge Productions/Monica Lek

Who is Chinar? Chinar is one of the group of friends who is married to Abhi.

Where have I seen Vikash Bhai before? Bhai has appeared in series such as Hanna, Pandora, Casualty and McMafia.

Hugo Silva plays Mateo

Mateo (Hugo Silva) in Crossfire. Dancing Ledge Productions/Luke Varley

Who is Mateo? Mateo is the concierge at the hotel where the group is staying.

Where have I seen Hugo Silva before? Silva is best known for his roles in Spanish language series and films such as Los hombres de Paco and Nasdrovia, and he has also appeared in Netflix's Top Boy.

Alba Brunet plays Bea

Bea (Alba Brunet) in Crossfire. Dancing Ledge Productions/Luke Varley

Who is Bea? Bea works at the restaurant of the hotel where the group are staying.

Where have I seen Alba Brunet before? Brunet is best known for her work in Spanish language series and films such as Acacias 38 and Paraíso but she has also appeared in The Mallorca Files and this year's film Operation Mincemeat.

