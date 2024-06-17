The show stars Sally Lindsay as a mother and care worker who is scammed after she sells her home, leaving her penniless.

Along with an old friend, she goes in search of justice, attempting to get to the bottom who took her money, while also trying to get it back.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Channel 5 drama Cold Call.

Cold Call cast: Who stars in the Channel 5 drama?

Below is the main line-up for Cold Call on Channel 5. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Sally Lindsay as June Clarke

Daniel Ryan as Des Grigsby

Paul Higgins as Kirk Wiley

Taj Atwal as Hana

Katie Redford as Lizzie

Geoff McGivern as Simon Zima

Dan Skinner as Aubrey

Elizabeth Counsell as Elisabeth Wiley

Samantha Power as Laura

Sally Lindsay as June in Call Cold. Channel 5

Who is June Clarke? June is a mother who works tirelessly at a care home, and also cares for her mother. When she loses her job and discovers that her daughter is pregnant, she decides to sell her house, but the money from the house sale is stolen in a fraudulent cold call.

What else has Sally Lindsay been in? Best known for playing Shelley in Coronation Street and Lisa in Mount Pleasant, Lindsay has also had roles in Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death, Ordinary Lies, Scott & Bailey, Still Open All Hours, The World According to Grandpa, The Madame Blanc Mysteries and Love Rat.

Daniel Ryan as Des Grigsby

Daniel Ryan as Des in Cold Call. Channel 5

Who is Des Grigsby? Des is a schoolmate of June's who heads a fraud support group.

What else has Daniel Ryan been in? Known for playing DI Tony Manning in The Bay and Dan in Mount Pleasant, Ryan has also appeared in The Bill, Doctor Who, Casualty, Home Fires, Vera, Death in Paradise, Four Lives, Crossfire, Litvinenko and Passenger.

Paul Higgins as Kirk Wiley

Paul Higgins as Kirk in Cold Call. Channel 5

Who is Kirk Wiley? Kirk is a successful and respected businessman who secretly heads a fraud empire.

What else has Paul Higgins been in? Higgins is perhaps best known for playing Jamie in The Thick of It and In the Loop, while he has also appeared in Taggart, Staying Alive, Silent Witness, Hope Springs, Utopia, Raised by Wolves, Line of Duty, The Ipcress File and Slow Horses, as well as the film Victoria & Abdul.

Taj Atwal as Hana

Taj Atwal as Hana in Cold Call. Channel 5

Who is Hana? Hana is June's daughter who tells her mother that she's pregnant at the start of the series.

What else has Taj Atwal been in? Atwal has previously had roles in In the Club, Stella, Line of Duty, Van der Valk, Truth Seekers, The Syndicate, The Control Room, Trying, Hullraisers, Too Good to be True and Death in Paradise, among other series.

Katie Redford as Lizzie

Katie Redford as Lizzie in Cold Call. Channel 5

Who is Lizzie? Lizzie is Kirk's daughter.

What else has Katie Redford been in? Redford is best known for playing Lily in The Archers, while she has also appeared in Mount Pleasant, Doctors, Still Open All Hours, Alma's Not Normal, Not Going Out and Outlander.

Geoff McGivern as Simon Zima

Geoff McGivern as Zima. Channel 5

Who is Simon Zima? Zima works with Kirk at the top of their fraudulent operation.

What else has Geoff McGivern been in? McGivern is known for his work in series including Jonathan Creek, Smith & Jones, Stressed Eric, Peep Show, This Is Jinsy, Episodes, The Royals, Grantchester, Free Rein, Back, Ghosts, COBRA, EastEnders and The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Dan Skinner as Aubrey

Dan Skinner as Aubrey in Cold Call. Channel 5

Who is Aubrey? Aubrey is a fraudster who works for Kirk.

What else has Dan Skinner been in? Skinner has previously had roles in series including My Family, The Armstrong and Miller Show, Shooting Stars, Friday Night Dinner, The Kennedys, Yonderland, Sex Education, The Crown, This Time with Alan Partridge, The Witchfinder, The Hunt for Raoul Moat, Still Up, Brassic and Beyond Paradise.

Elizabeth Counsell as Elisabeth Wiley

Who is Elisabeth Wiley? Elisabeth is Kirk's mother, who has dementia.

What else has Elizabeth Counsell been in? Counsell has had roles in series including The Many Wives of Patrick, Executive Stress, Brush Strokes, Nelson's Column, Unforgotten, The Split, Call the Midwife, The Outlaws, Doctors and EastEnders.

Samantha Power as Laura

Who is Laura? Laura is Kirk's wife.

What else has Samantha Power been in? Power has previously appeared in series including Little Britain, Coronation Street, Wolfblood Secrets, Ackley Bridge, Doctors and Brassic.

Cold Call is available to stream on My5 now, while it will air again on Channel 5 from Monday 17th June at 9pm.

