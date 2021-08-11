The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer ANC at an affordable price

In the last couple of years, Samsung has quickly expanded its selection of wearables to include smartwatches, fitness trackers and numerous pairs of earbuds.

Now, two years on from the original release of their classic Samsung Galaxy Buds, the brand has unveiled their replacement.

Revealed at today’s Samsung Unpacked event, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 join a very attractive line-up of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

With the most compact design yet from Samsung, Active Noise Cancellation, and a range of four colour options, there’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, including price, design, battery life and that all-important release date.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 release date

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be officially released on 27th August. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will also be available from this date.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will serve as a replacement for the original Galaxy Buds. The brand has three other true wireless earbud models; the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price: how much do Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be on sale for £139.

This isn’t too much of a surprise as the original Galaxy Buds were also priced at £139 when they were originally released two years ago.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the more affordable true wireless options from the brand. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds Live cost £159, while the more premium Galaxy Buds Pro cost £219. These higher prices are largely due to additional features these earbuds have, such as wireless charging and more comprehensive water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specs: what do the wireless earbuds look like?

Battery life

The battery life is pretty similar to that of the Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds. With ANC turned on, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 should be expected to last up to five hours.

So, nothing spectacular but in line with the competition. There is a small silver lining in that Samsung say the charging case should provide an additional 15 hours, which should easily keep you topped up across a couple of days.

The earbuds are supplied with a USB-C charging cable, but they do have wireless charging capabilities too.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the brand’s smallest and lightest true wireless earbuds to date.

Featuring a basic water resistance rating of IPX2, the earbuds are a long way from being waterproof, but they will be fine handling light rainfall or a small amount of sweat.

To ensure you get a comfortable fit, the earbuds come with three sizes of soft tips, and there’s a Galaxy Wearable ‘earbud fit test’ app that will run a series of programmes to make sure you’ve made the right choice.

Unlike most brands, Samsung has also delivered a good range of colours options. There’s four in total; graphite, white, olive and lavender.

Active Noise Cancellation

The big question about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 was if they would have ANC. The answer? Yes. The earbuds feature a two-way speaker with Active Noise Cancellation with a boast from Samsung that “up to 98%” of external noise will be cut out.

Within the ANC settings, there will be three Ambient noise levels to choose from. It should make for some pretty clear calls helped by the three-mic system and Voice Pickup Unit in each earbud.

The earbuds also come with wear detection that should automatically pause music when the earbuds are removed to stop unnecessary noise leaks.

Advertisement

Looking for more product guides and reviews, head to the Technology section. For the best deals ahead of Black Friday 2021, try our best earbuds deals page.