Christmas TV deals: new stats reveal UK’s festive TV habits

Everyone loves Christmas TV, right? Well, Brits certainly do, according to new research from Samsung UK, in which 37% of people said that TV is the most important part of Christmas.

Remarkably, 65% said they prefer watching TV at home to going out during the Christmas period. Respondents also said they watched around four hours of television per day over Christmas.

The poll also found the UK’s favourite Christmas film: Home Alone. The Macauley Culkin classic took the majority vote in most regions, but Londoners preferred Harry Potter and viewers in Yorkshire chose Elf as their favourite Christmas flick.

So, if television is quite so important to us over the Christmas holidays, could it be a good time to make sure ours is up to scratch?

If you’re on the hunt for a new TV, take a look at the suggestions below from the RadioTimes.com team. We’ve scoured the web to find you the best Christmas TV deals available right now.

Christmas TV deals: save today on Samsung, JVC, Sony and more

What’s the deal: You can save a huge £400 on this 70-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung.

Why we chose it: If you’re looking for a really sizeable TV for your living room to bring a cinematic feeling to your TV and films, then this could be a great choice. It’s 4K too, so the picture quality of this Samsung set will stand out from the crowd. Now you can save a whopping 36%, and it could be ideal for re-watching your favourite Christmas film!

LG OLED55CX5LB 55 inch OLED 4K smart TV | £1399 £999 (save £400 or 29%)

What’s the deal: This 55-inch 4K OLED smart TV is reduced from £1399 to £999. That’s a 29% saving.

Why we chose it: This is a huge £400 saving on this 4K OLED set from LG. It’s still pricey, but as an OLED television, this will generate a really crisp, watchable picture. Right now, there’s more than one quarter off on Very.

What’s the deal: This 32-inch smart TV from Sharp is now just £169, down from £199. That’s 10% off.

Why we chose it: If you can afford to spend a little more and go for a 4K TV, you should consider doing so. However, this is a great budget option that still provides HD viewing. At just £169, it’s one of the most affordable new TVs out there right now.

What’s the deal: You can save 20% on this 4K TV from Samsung right now. That’s a £100 saving.

Why we chose it: The chance to save on this 4K 2021 model is a good one. We generally recommend buyers aim for 4K resolution or above, and it’s increasingly the standard offering. This is a chance to save 20% on a known-brand TV.

What’s the deal: This 55-inch LG TV is now just £399. That’s an £80 saving on a 4K TV.

Why we chose it: We advise those buying a new TV to make sure they get a 4K set, if they can afford it. Increasingly 4K is the standard resolution now, but many TVs that only offer HD are still available and on sale. This is a good chance to pick up a 4K smart TV with a discount.

JVC Fire 4K smart TV | £449 £349 (save £100.99 or 22%)

What’s the deal: This limited-time deal offers 22% off a JVC Fire smart TV. That’s a £100 saving.

Why we chose it: This is a good price for a 4K smart TV, and we generally advise buyers to pick up a 4K TV if they’re buying a new set and can afford to do so. This is a great chance to pick one up for less.

For more info on the latest deals and tech, head over to the RadioTimes.com technology section.