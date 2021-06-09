Where to find and how to tame and breed Axolotls in Minecraft (Caves and Cliffs update)

The big Caves and Cliffs Minecraft update is available now and one of the things you may want to do is to track down some Axolotls – but be warned, they tend to nip!

If you want to be able to find one, and maybe even a rare blue one, then you need to know where to look and you will want to keep an eye on underground water as you search.

There is a lot on the way in the world of Minecraft, including some Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC but for all that we know about Axolotls, where to find them and if you can train them, read on!

Where and how to find Axolotl in Minecraft

Axolotls are sneaky things! They live in the water and will attack many things that wade in. They can also make it to land, though they will not last long when they do.

Another thing to keep in mind with them is that they can play dead. You may think you have finished one of them off, but there is every chance it is just pretending and is instead regenerating its health to come back at you for another round – see, sneaky!

They come in a variety of different colours but if you see a blue one you should know that is rare and there is only a 1 in 1200 chance that you will.

As for where to find them, underground water is what you will be looking for so if you see water with blocks above it that is below y: 63, there is a good chance there will be some Axolotls there.

They spawn while in Creative mode using the /summon command and also with a Spawn Egg or an Axolotl Bucket – they can be caught using buckets and, fun fact, they prefer eating living fish to dead ones.

Another not so fun fact – in the real world they are now an endangered species thanks to African tilapia and Asian carp who are eating their young and gobbling up their food source.

Can you tame Axolotls in Minecraft?

Not quite but can you get them to follow you. Arm yourself with a bucket of Tropical Fish when you are near one or more and they will stay by your side as you enter a battle even if it is on land – they do love their fish food.

So not quite taming them to want to fight alongside you and more like bribing them with food to do your bidding – which is the next best thing to taming!

How to breed Axolotis pieces in Minecraft

Their love of tropical fish is what you will need to take advantage of to get them breeding! Feed a bucket of fish to two axolotls and and the result will be some baby axolotls – and you get between one and seven experience points for doing so!

They tend to breed every five minutes – which sounds exhausting – and baby ones will become adults after 20 minutes.

