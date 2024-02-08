There’s also the option of breeding them to save yourself a fight.

As turning them into flyable mounts requires saddles, we’ve got the resources you’ll need for crafting these, too.

Once you do have a flyable mount, tasks such as gathering Leather or Coal become trivial, as it takes no time at all to zoom about the palace reading the different spawn points and nodes.

Combat really opens up as well, as the flyable Pals have very powerful attacks and give you the ability to quickly get out of harm's way for those epic boss battles.

But there’s so little time and so many Pals in the Paldeck to catch, so let’s get to it!

Best flying Pals in Palworld, and how to get them

Below are all the flying Pals in Palworld in order of level, starting with the best and making their way down.

Be sure to have a Pal Gear Workbench for crafting saddles, Legendary Spheres or a Breeding Farm with plenty of cake before continuing, as these are vital.

Jetragon

Jetragon in Palworld. Pocketpair

Jetragon is a Dragon-type Pal that cannot be flown until Level 50 - when you unlock the technology to craft his saddle, Jetragon’s Missile Launcher.

Jetragon can be found at Mount Obisidian in the volcano biome in the northwestern part of the island.

Jetragon’s natural weakness is Ice, so powerful Ice-type Pals such as Frostallion, Wumpo and Ice Reptyro are all great to bring along.

You’ll definitely want plenty of Legendary Spheres to catch Jetragon, as well as an Assault Rifle to take potshots from afar to get their health down and get them away from the spawn area.

By the time they make it to you, their health should be decidedly lower.

Alternatively, you could take a variation on the 'Stairway to Heaven' strategy shown of by MakeUmove on X (formerly Twitter) and spotted by PCGamer.

The strategy involved making a very tall stairway, leading Jetragon up it and racing down to the bottom to knock down the whole thing, killing Jetragon in one fell swoop.

If you don’t make it quite so high, you should at least take a big chunk out of their health, making them extremely easy to capture.

This may take a bit of trial and error, but you’ll get a lot of good resources if Jetragon perishes in the process.

When you do finally catch them, you’ll want to craft their saddle, and you’ll need to the following to do so.

Leather – x100

– x100 Refined Ingot – x200

– x200 Circuits – x50

– x50 Paldium Fragments – x140

If you catch a male and female Jetragon, you can breed them, too, and they’re great resource gatherers to have at your base. Just bring the cake!

Quivern

Also a Dragon-type Pal, Quivern can be found at the No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary close to the Ruined Fortress City fast travel teleport location, or as a Level 23 Alpha Boss at the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant.

They’re not quite as fast as Jetragon, but they’re still plenty quick for lower-level players making their way around the Palpagos Islands.

They also have some pretty decent attacks, too, like Acid Rain, which makes short work of most enemies. Aqua Burst is also a force to be reckoned with.

Like Jetragon, Quivern is susceptible to Ice-type Pals, so bring your highest-level Ice Pal to make short work of them.

Alternatively, you can breed them with the following breeding combos:

Nitewing and Relaxaurus

and Mossanda and Relaxaurus Lux

and Surfent and Orserk

and Pyrin and Warsect

and Cinnamoth and Lyleen Noct

and Elizabee and Faleris

and Sweepa and Mammorest Cryst

Once you’ve caught or bred them, you’ll need to craft the Quivern Saddle, which unlocks at Level 36 and requires the following.

Leather – x30

– x30 Ingot – x30

– x30 Paldium Fragment – x30

– x30 Cloth – x10

Vanwyrm

Vanwyrm is located in a forested area southwest of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster, or a higher level one close to the Mount Obsidion Midpoint fast travel teleport.

You can also hatch Vanwyrm from a Scorching Egg, should you find one on the map, and place it in an incubator.

Vanwyrm is a Fire Dark Elemental-type Pal, which makes them susceptible to attacks from Water or Dragon Pals.

Vanwyrm can dish out serious damage with their Fire and Nightmare Ball attacks, but once caught or bred, you can use these on any who get in your way, too.

To avoid a fight, breed the following Pals to get a Scorching Egg to hatch:

Celeray and Mossanda

and Mossanda and Melpaca

and Melpaca and Nitewing

and Mozzarina and Nitewing

and Penking and Arsox

and Melpaca and Sweepa

and Penking and Chillet

When they’re in your base either by force or nature, you’ll need to craft the Vanwyrm Saddle:

Leather – x20

– x20 Fiber – x30

– x30 Flame Organ – x10

– x10 Ingot – x15

– x15 Paldium Fragment – x20

Palworld launch trailer

Ragnahawk

A Fire-type Pal, Ragnahawk’s natural weakness are Water-type Pals, so be sure to bring a Water Pal that has the highest damage output of all your captured Pals.

They can be quite tricky to find, however, as they appear in Dungeons which aren’t always available to the player or are in the hottest regions, such as flying above the lava found on Mount Obsidian or at the Charred Crags in the desert biome.

They have been known to appear as the final Alpha Boss in the Cavern of the Dunes dungeon.

When fighting them, Ragnahawk makes use of attacks such as Flare Storm, Sanda Tornado and Ignis Breath, so you’ll need to be light on your feet to dodge these powerful attacks.

Seeing as finding them can be a bit of a pain, breeding is a great substitute, and gives you the freedom to pass down Passive Skills. You can use the following breeding combos to get the job done.

Mossand and Elizabee

and Nitewing and Elizabee

and Nitewing and Pyrin

and Sweepa and Pyrin

and Penking and Pyrin Noct

and Penking and Menasting

and Mossanda and Reptyro

Once caught or bred, you need the following to craft the Ragnahawk Saddle, which in turn unlocks the Flame Wing Partner Skill.

Leather – x25

– x25 Flame Organ – x20

– x20 Ingot – x20

– x20 Paldium Fragment – x25

– x25 Cloth – x15

Beakon

Beakon is an Electric-type Pal who can be found near the top of the map in northern parts of the Dessicated Desert, or as a Level 29 Field Boss directly south of the Deep Bamboo Thicket teleport fast travel point.

Electric Pals will take the most damage from Gound-type Pals, who will also be able to resist Beakon’s damaging attacks such as Tri-Lightning or Lightning Streak.

As always, Beakon can be bred, and you need to pair the following Pals to get the job done.

Mossanda and Blazamut

and Nitewing and Blazamut

and Mossanda and Suzaku

and Elizabee and Cryolinx

and Nitewing and Suzaku

and Nitewing and Shadowbeak

and Sweepa and Blazamut

Once happily in your stables, the Beakon Saddle, which unlocks the Thunderous Partner Skill, requires the following resources:

Electric Organ – x20

– x20 Leather – x20

– x20 Ingot – x20

– x20 Paldium Fragment – x25

– x25 Cloth – x10

Helzephyr

Helephyr is a Dark-type Pal and is found only at nighttime all across Verdant Brook and the Moonless Shore islands, making them quite easy for low-level players to find.

As a Dark-type Pal, you will want to bring any sort of Dragon-type Pal to dish out damage, though you likely won’t have one early on in the game - so just bring your most powerful Pals and weapons.

Unless, of course, you’d rather breed them, which can be done with the following Pals:

Elizabee and Suzaku

and Pyrin and Blazamut

and Beakon and Cryolinx

and Elizabee and Shadowbeak

and Pyrin Noct and Cryolinx

and Elizabee and Suzaku Aqua

and Pyrin and Suzaku Aqua

Once happy in their new home, crafting the Helzephyr Saddle nets them the Wings of Death Partner Skill, and can be done so with the following resources:

Electric Organ – x20

– x20 Leather – x20

– x20 Paldium Fragment – x30

– x30 Refined Ingot – x30

Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

