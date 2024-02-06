Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

We’ll also cover where best to find leather, as some convenient waypoints have more leather-dropping Pals spawning around them than others.

But overall, if you were hoping for a less intrusive method of extracting leather from the game, you’re out of luck as Pals were definitely harmed in the making of this guide. Your only other option is to cough up the gold if you don’t to get your own hands dirty.

But read on intrepid tanner, and we’ll peel back the leathery curtains.

How to get leather in Palworld explained

To get leather in Palworld, you need to defeat certain Pals that will drop the item or buy it from Wandering Merchants for Gold.

Below are all the Pals in Palworld that drop leather when defeated:

Chillet

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer (Terra)

Foxparks

Fuack

Fuddler

Incineram

Katress

Kitsun

Mammorest (Cryst)

Melpaca

Mossanda

Nitewing

Nox

Pyrin (Noct)

Reindrix

Ribunny

Rooby

Rushoar

Tombat

Univolt

Vixy

You can fast travel to the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster, Bridge of the Twin Knights or Sea Breeze Archipelago Church waypoints, where leather-dropping Pals are abundant.

Once you’ve defeated the Pals and collected the leather, fast travel away and back again and defeat more as they will have respawned.

Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster Pals

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer

Fuack

Nitewing

Rushoar

Sea Breeze Archipelago Church Pals

Direhowl

Fuack

Melapca

Bridge of the Twin Knights Pals

Direhowl

Melpaca

