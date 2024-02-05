Fortunately, like most of the tasks in Palworld, a lot of this busywork can be given to your Pals - and we’ll go over how to build a Coal farm, which only requires you to visit when you need to collect supplies.

But until you reach this point of self-sufficiency, you will have to mine the Coal for yourself, and we’ve got the best locations for this just below - so read on!

How to get Coal in Palworld explained

To get Coal in Palworld, you need to mine Coal Deposits, which are black and jagged rocks found across the map in nodes, with a Pickaxe.

Coal is most abundant in the desert and volcano biomes in Palworld, but the former is far more dangerous to visit, owing to the extreme heat and high-level Pals waiting to annihilate you. You can also find some nodes in the cliffs of the Verdant Brook.

The locations with the most abundant Coal Deposit nodes are as follows:

Twilight Dunes – co-ordinates (-156, -93) and (-98, -119)

– co-ordinates (-156, -93) and (-98, -119) Verdant Brook – coordinates (189, -40) and (290, -20)

You can find Coal in dungeons, too - it's in smaller quantities, but it’s worth mining as you come across it.

You can also check out all the mining locations in Palworld by going on Map Genie, where you can filter between different toggles.

We’d recommend bringing a Metal Pickaxe, as it will make the process of mining far quicker, as well as placing a Palbox so that you can fast travel between your main base and the Coal Deposit.

You can also turn this Palbox into a mini mining base by putting a few Pals to work with Level 2 mining with beds, feed box, hot spring, wooden chests and Berry Plantations - keeping the Pals fed and watered as well as providing a place to store the Coal.

If you want to take it further, you can craft a furnace and assign a Fire-type Pal to run the smelter, so that you can just pop by when you need to and pick up the ore.

You can also check out this tutorial from CurtisBuilds on YouTube to see how to make a very successful Coal Farm.

