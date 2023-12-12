Perfect for those of you desperate to unlock that Peter Griffin skin from the battle pass.

As with all XP glitches, it’s worth pointing out that you take advantage of them at your own risk.

Keep reading to find out how to use the LEGO Fortnite XP glitch before Epic Games patches it out of existence. Here’s how to grind easy XP fast.

LEGO Fortnite XP glitch explained: How to grind easy XP

The LEGO Fortnite XP glitch lets you earn around 100 levels in 10 minutes and all you need to do is enter a Survival World hosted by a friend, complete one of the four ‘Try LEGO Fortnite quests’ and immediately leave the World. You’ll gain a battle pass level when you return to the lobby.

You can then rejoin the same world and leave immediately again to earn another level. While the XP glitch remains unpatched by Epic Games, you should be able to keep re-entering and leaving the same World hosted by a friend to earn as many battle pass levels as you want.

Check out HYPEX's YouTube video on how to use the LEGO Fortnite XP glitch:

If you’ve completed all four of the quests in question already, though, you can’t make use of this XP glitch.

The four quests that should work with this XP glitch can all be found under ‘Try LEGO Fortnite’ and are as follows:

Build a crafting bench in a Survival World

Create and play in a Sandbox World

Find and enter a cave in a Survival World

Get a village rating of 4 in a Survival World

The easiest and quickest ways to earn loads of battle pass levels is to either build a crafting bench or enter a cave. Some are saying that you can stack two quests together for double level earning but it doesn’t appear to work for everyone.

If you find that the XP glitch stops working, it’s worth trying it again with another of the four introductory quests that you have yet to complete.

Now that this XP glitch is known, Epic Games is sure to get it patched out sooner rather than later. Act fast if you want to earn battle pass levels quickly!

