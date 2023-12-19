But where exactly is Sgt Winter in Fortnite, and what else do you need to know about this buff-looking Santa-alike? Keep on reading to find out!

Fortnite Sgt Winter location: Where to find Sgt Winter explained

If you're wondering where to find Sgt Winter in Fortnite, you've come to the right place! The hench Father Christmas doppelganger is spawning in one specific place, and we're about to tell you where it is.

In Fortnite's battle royale map, Sgt Winter can be found on the small island called Winterburg.

As you can see circled in red on the map below, this location can be found right at the top of the battle royale map (or 'north' if you know your compass points). It's a small island off the coast of the main one.

Sgt Winter's location circled in red. Epic Games

Land your glider on the Winterburg mini-island (circled in red above) and you should see the Sgt Winter NPC walking around.

Contrary to some reports you'll find online, Sgt Winter is not driving a big truck this year. He's on foot, and he's pretty easy to find!

You don't need to fight Sgt Winter. He won't attack you unless you provoke him first, and he'll drop a lump of coal if you kill him.

You might want to scope out the surrounding area before you get too close - there could be other players hiding nearby, hoping to take you out!

How to collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt Winter in Fortnite

Players have been looking for Sgt Winter for one main reason — there's a seasonal quest afoot, tasking players to 'collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt Winter'. The reward for doing so is 15,000 XP, which isn't to be scoffed at!

Once you've found Sgt Winter, to complete this quest, simply walk up to him and wait around for a second.

He'll ask if you've been naughty or nice, and after a brief pause, he'll throw a massive present onto the ground that he's somehow summoned out of thin air.

To finish this challenge, you'll need to crack open the giant present using one of your weapons or your pickaxe.

Once you've smashed your way through, pick up any item from within and the quest should complete, granting all that sweet XP.

If you're more of a video guide sort of person, the ever-reliable HarryNinetyFour on YouTube has summed up all of the above in a 52-second video we've embedded below.

Have a look, get the XP, and have a great Christmas!

Additional reporting by Oliver Barsby.

