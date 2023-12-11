With new more difficult tracks available as rewards (along with XP and car cosmetics) for those who rise through the ranks, including in Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Platinum ranks, you’ll want to hone your racing skills to overtake your opposition.

Reach Gold rank and you’ll unlock a new free skin to use in battle royale mode.

Keep reading for the full list of Fortnite Rocket Racing ranks and how to get Gold rank.

Full list of Fortnite Rocket Racing ranks

There are 19 ranks in Fortnite Rocket Racing, including Unranked. To rise through the ranks, you’ll need to place in the top four of each race for the best results.

The full list of Fortnite Rocket Racing ranks is as follows:

Unranked

Bronze 1

Bronze 2

Bronze 3

Silver 1

Silver 2

Silver 3

Gold 1

Gold 2

Gold 3

Platinum 1

Platinum 2

Platinum 3

Diamond 1

Diamond 2

Diamond 3

Elite

Champion

Unreal

Upon completing your first race, you will receive your first Rocket Racing rank (Bronze 1). Finish matches to earn ranking points, the better you do in a race, the better your rank points increase will be – aim to finish in the top four for the best results!

Lose matches, meanwhile, and you’ll lose ranking points and drop down the rankings. Thanks to the ranking system, you should be able to find matches against other players of a similar level with every search. That’s the theory, at least.

It’s worth pointing out that your rank will reset at the end of Season Zero. You’ll need to re-rank when Season One drops in early 2024.

How to get gold rank in Fortnite Rocket Racing

To get to Gold rank in Fortnite Rocket Racing, you need to climb up the ranks through Bronze 1 to Silver 3. Gold 1 is the next rank after Silver 3. Reach Gold 2 rank and complete one race and you’ll unlock the free Jackie outfit (should be Gold 1 but a glitch is making it Gold 2).

To reach Gold rank as fast as possible, you simply need to place highly in each race you complete.

Complete your first race and you’ll likely be ranked in Bronze 1, and you simply need to build from there. Be careful, though, as losing more races than you win means you’ll slowly get demoted through the ranks!

Play the game in Ranked Racing mode and you’ll get to Gold rank soon enough.

