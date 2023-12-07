Get ready for new themed skins to go alongside the recently released Peter Griffin from Family Guy and US rapper Eminem.

Lots of teasers for the annual event have now started making their way to the game, even if Epic hasn't officially rolled out the big seasonal update.

The good news is that there's plenty to discuss, with lots of rumours, speculations and even a few supposed leaks doing the rounds.

So, with all that in mind, we've rounded up everything we know so far about Fortnite Winterfest 2023, such as when we expect Epic to drop the Christmas-themed update and what cosmetics might be up for grabs.

When is Fortnite Winterfest 2023? Speculation explained

Fortnite Winterfest. Epic Games

Speculation is currently rife as to when Fortnite Winterfest 2023 will take place, with many seemingly pointing to a release date of 12th or 13th December 2023.

The thinking behind this is that Fortnite Winterfest 2022 was held from 13th December 2022 until 3rd January 2023, so that gives us a good approximation.

Additionally, Epic typically updates the game on a Tuesday, which this year will be the 12th of December.

What do the Fortnite Winterfest 2023 rumours say?

As Fortnite Winterfest 2023 has not begun yet, details are naturally sparse. What we do know is that several winter cosmetics have now entered the in-game shop, such as the Grumble Gang Bundle for 1,800 V bucks.

This gets you the Doggo skin, Holiday Hydrant back bling, Chow Down back bling and Holiday Ham tool. All of these except for the Chow Down item can all be picked up separately.

Fortnite will also likely be covered in snow to celebrate the event, with lots of Christmas-related decorations. Epic tends to bring back the seasonal Snowball Launcher that can be used as an explosive weapon, as well as Presents that can offer a variety of different items.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On top of this, the Winterfest menu cabin is not expected to return (according to leaker Hypex), with free daily rewards obtainable after playing one match.

Similarly, a couple of free skins appear to be redeemable on entry, such as Holiday Boxy. Several videos show the player using Christmas lights as grind rails, too.

Another Fornite leaker, Shiina, shared (via X, formerly Twitter) that there will be a special POI (point of interest) to celebrate Winterfest 2023. What that entails has not been disclosed.

As always, it's best to take any of these rumours/leaks lightly until Epic has confirmed anything.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Lots is currently happening in the battle royale as it rolls out Fortnite LEGO, a new Fortnite Rocket Racing mode as well as a Fortnite Festival event to play music with friends.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.